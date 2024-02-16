The problem is growing after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak suffered major defeats in two general elections.





CNN London —

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faces tough questions after his ruling Conservative party lost two seats in parliament on Thursday.

The main opposition party, the Labor Party, achieved a dramatic comeback victory in the two by-elections held outside of the regular election cycle, and if this is repeated at the national level, the Labor Party will secure a majority in the general election.

The loss is particularly painful for Sunak, coming just a day after Britain officially entered recession amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Sunak's other key policies are failing. His pledge to reduce illegal migration by blocking small boats crossing from France to the UK has been undermined by the government's key deportation policy being repeatedly put on hold amid accusations that it violates international law.

The Conservatives have traditionally beaten Labor on issues such as the economy and immigration. The fact that Sunak has failed to do both worries his party will have to call a general election within a year.

The Conservatives were expected to lose the by-election, but hopes were boosted earlier this week when Labor was embroiled in an anti-Semitism scandal. A leaked video in which Labor's by-election candidate claimed Israel permitted the October 7 attack by Hamas led the party to withdraw its support. The election will be held later this month with different candidates participating.

Despite having a good conversation with voters, it seemed like it would make no difference to them at the ballot box if these results were ignored.

Some conservatives believe the party's leadership is becoming increasingly alienated and is hurting its electoral prospects. They believe Sunak, the richest man to hold the chancellorship, is not the right leader at a time when many people in Britain are struggling financially.

Others think he is pandering too much to the centrists of his party and should focus on so-called red-meat conservative issues like tax cuts and destroying environmental policies.

Of particular concern to the Conservatives is the rise of Nigel Farage's new party, Reform UK. Farage has spent decades as a constant thorn in the side of the Conservative Party.

As leader of the UK Independence Party and the Brexit Party, he pushed the Conservative Party towards increasingly right-wing positions.

The rise of UKIP under Farage was ultimately the result of former Prime Minister David Cameron (now back as Foreign Secretary) forcing a referendum on leaving the EU.

These days, Farage is more of a right-wing celebrity and media personality than a true politician. Although he is honorary chairman of Reform UK, he still has a habit of forcing issues onto the news agenda. He was talking about illegal boat crossings and irregular migration long before the Conservative government took up the issue. He hosts a daily TV show and recently appeared on the reality show 'I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.'

His profile means he can reach the public in a way most politicians cannot. Reform UK is not a serious contender for power, but if it can secure enough Conservative votes it would make it easier for Labor to enter government.

The right wing of Sunak's party is growing larger and some want him to resign. Several recent opinion polls have shown Sunak to be far less popular than his predecessor, Liz Truss, who resigned in disgrace after his controversial economic policies sent the pound plummeting and interest rates rising in a matter of days.

It is unclear who exactly will replace Sunak. Boris Johnson is no longer in parliament, so it will be very difficult to bring him back in time for the next election. He is also not as universally popular as his own diehard loyalists claim.

With Sunak's time in front of the public limited, it is difficult to see what he and his party can do to avoid what seems increasingly inevitable: being ousted from office by voters.

But Sunak's task right now is not to win over the public, but simply to keep his party united. But if the prime minister fails to do even that, the already narrow path to winning the election continues to shrink and the length of that path becomes shorter.

