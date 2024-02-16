US disrupts hacking operation led by Russian intelligence services





The FBI, working with other countries, foiled a Russian hacking operation that infiltrated more than 1,000 home and small business Internet routers in the United States and around the world, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Russian intelligence services, working with cybercriminals, created a botnet, or a network of private computers infected with malware, to spy on military and security organizations as well as private companies in countries including the United States. United.

Through a court order, the FBI secretly copied and deleted stolen data and malware from hacked routers. This prevented Russia from using the routers without affecting their operation, officials said.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray shared details of the operation at an annual security conference in Munich.

The disruption is part of a broader effort to thwart Russian cyber campaigns against the United States and its allies, including Ukraine. Details of the operation come a day after the Biden administration said it told Congress and its European allies that Russia was seeking to create a space nuclear weapon to target the U.S. satellite network.

For weeks, the White House and its supporters in Congress have been trying to persuade House Republicans to continue funding Ukraine's military operations in its fight against Russia because doing so is essential to U.S. national security.

Speaking in Munich, Wray said Russia continued to target critical infrastructure, such as undersea cables and industrial control systems, around the world.

For example, since its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, we have seen Russia conduct reconnaissance operations in the U.S. energy sector, Mr. Wray said. And this is a particularly worrying trend because we know that once access is established, a hacker can move from information gathering to attack quickly and without warning.

Mr Wray warned that China's cyberwarfare capabilities have also continued to improve.

The cyber threat posed by the Chinese government is massive, Wray said. China's hacking program is larger than that of all other major countries combined.

Last month, the FBI announced it had disrupted a similar campaign in China, targeting critical infrastructure, often by infiltrating small businesses, contractors or local government networks. In recent months, the FBI and Justice Department have warned of an increase in malicious activity by China, Iran and Russia against the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/15/us/politics/hacking-russian-intelligence-routers.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos