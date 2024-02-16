Power struggle: Concerns over UK energy production amid green project delays | energy industry





By road, you can see beautiful Scottish countryside, quaint villages and bustling countryside on the 280-mile journey from Hadrian's Wall to Peterhead. But this long route could also become a construction site for vast power lines linking offshore wind farms and urban centers.

Other large routes, including the Scotland route and another through Cumbria along the M6, are expected to form part of the national transmission plan designed by National Grid, which could be published in time for the March Budget. The drive towards net zero is expected to increase demand for electricity supply, and the UK's power grid is being rewired and expanded to accommodate many new green energy projects.

Policymakers face a tricky decade as the goal of decarbonizing the power system by 2035 clashes with the day-to-day work of keeping the lights on and powering electric vehicles, heat pumps and industrial machinery.

In a worst-case scenario, Britain's power stations will struggle to meet projected surges in demand in the early 2030s if a series of nascent technologies, from hydrogen power stations to carbon capture and storage (CCS), struggle to take off. . Scenarios vary widely, but doomsday predictions suggest the UK will use 39 gigawatts less power than previously predicted. This could mean that by 2035 there will be just over 28 hours per day before there will be enough supply to meet demand. That shortfall is called the power gap.

Graphic showing potential shortfall in power supply

The issue threatens to spell further energy troubles after Labor rolled back its $28 billion green spending plan, and there are fears the reversal could deter overseas investors from backing UK power projects.

Energy security has risen to the top of the agenda after growing concerns about power outages following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, leaving countries scrambling to secure gas supplies.

Potential shortfalls have resurfaced in recent weeks as market headwinds against low-carbon projects have placed greater focus on the long-term future of Britain's gas-fired power plants, which were the country's largest source of electricity at 35.7% last month.

It is one of two reactors being built at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant in Somerset. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Further delays at Hinkley Point C have added weight to arguments that building new nuclear power plants is too slow and expensive. The massive project in Somerset was originally expected to be completed by 2017, but has been repeatedly put on hold and is now not expected until 2031. It is also unclear whether and when a proposed sister power station at Sizewell in Suffolk will begin producing power.

After 2028, Sizewell B will be the only remaining power plant in the UK's nuclear fleet until its planned closure in 2035. However, sources say the lives of the remaining power plants at Hartlepool, Heysham and Torness could be extended further and there could also be a small fleet of reactors. It's planned.

Meanwhile, supply chain issues have led to wind power plans being scaled back by the world's largest developer, Sweden's Vattenfall, which pulled out of a massive offshore project off the Norfolk coast after saying rising costs made it no longer viable. I did it. favorable.

Tom Glover, Chairman of UK Generator RWE, said: Post COVID-19 and rising gas prices, all governments have realized that renewable energy is the way to go and that supply chains are under pressure.

A constellation of new technologies offers uncertain salvation. Converting gas-fueled power plants to green hydrogen seems feasible, but it is expensive. CCS allows for the continuation of fossil fuel stations, but is unproven at scale. Large battery projects designed to store renewable energy when there is little sunlight or wind are facing a backlog to connect to the grid.

The National Grids Electricity System Operator (ESO), which is responsible for balancing supply and demand, says in a report on resource adequacy that failure to deliver some key low-carbon technologies such as hydrogen, new nuclear or CCS does not pose a risk. Security of supply. However, if all these technologies do not come to fruition, GB systems will struggle to meet supply security through battery technology alone.

Glover dismisses concerns about power production shortfalls, arguing that the lifespan of gas-fired power plants can be extended. There is no significant risk as long as operating and environmental permits are maintained, he said.

Each station is inspected every five years to determine whether it needs repairs. Like Trigger's broom, you can keep modifying the power plant as long as it needs to function. If the market is in place and it works, it will work.

Nigel Pocklington, from supplier Good Energy, said he would like to see Labor move to lift the block on access to the power grid. Photo: Neil Hall/EPA

Glover lamented that RWE's planned power station at Stallingborough, Lincolnshire, could be ready by 2030 but was struggling to connect to the grid, with a connection earmarked for 2035.

Efforts by regulators, including kicking zombie projects out of the queue to connect to the grid, could provide a solution. The same goes for changing consumption patterns.

Nigel Pocklington, CEO of eco-friendly furniture supplier Good Energy, said he would like to see Labor move to unblock access to the power grid, adding: Many of our planning centers are experiencing peak demand, but we would be hit hard if we did. Consumers have more flexibility to charge their vehicles overnight and use them during peak hours.

Britain’s future energy mix has become heavily politicized. Campaigners claim Rishi Sunak's driver support plans will hinder green development. There appears to be tension within Labor about how practical the party's target to decarbonise electricity by 2030 and to use only gas-fired power stations as back-up really is.

Biomass fuel storage tanks at Drax power station near Selby, North Yorkshire. Photo: Bloomberg/Getty Images

Sources said many of Labour's working assumptions about the energy mix were based on Drax, a biomass power station in North Yorkshire that continues to produce a significant portion of the UK's electricity. This was despite heavy criticism, including from Labor MPs, who said the plant had green credentials and received heavy subsidies.

There are also questions within the party about how much money should be put into decarbonising home heating (although lobbying efforts by gas companies to push for hydrogen have been thwarted). Pocklington says we can't get close to climate targets without electrifying heat. There must be a will to take on powerful vested interests, such as labor unions and gas companies, which have many things to protect.

The two deals provide an interesting backdrop to the conversation between governments and energy executives. In July, National Grid will complete the spin-off of ESO, creating a nationalized system operator. Bankers at Citi are understood to be forensically studying ESO costs on behalf of National Grid and the final price is likely to come under scrutiny amid concerns taxpayers could overpay. Meanwhile, infrastructure investor Macquaries' acquisition of a further 20% of the UK's gas transmission network was postponed as it came under scrutiny under the National Security and Investment Act 2021.

Industry sources say: Anything related to the government’s decarbonization targets has an asterisk with security of supply attached.

The road to relying solely on green power is as long as the journey to Peterhead.

This article was revised on February 16, 2024. Although Vattenfall has pulled out of the offshore project in Norfolk, the project itself has not been scrapped, as a previous version said.

