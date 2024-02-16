Richard Tice's major policies at a glance





Reform requires schools to focus on the fundamentals of teaching reading and writing to all children as part of major changes to the national curriculum.

A preliminary manifesto published by the party in October 2023 claimed university students were being scammed by high costs and proposed cutting some degree courses from three to two years to save students thousands of pounds.

After the COVID-19 lockdown, Reform pledged never again to close schools or force children to learn from home for weeks.

It also pledged to combat divisive ideologies, including critical race theory and gender ideology, and ensured age-appropriate sex education that teaches children that there are two genders and only two sexes.

The reforms promise to overhaul the military procurement process as one of the defense priorities, while also investing in properly equipping and housing the military workforce.

We will resolve to put more money into the Office for Veterans Affairs established by the current Tory government, while at the same time ensuring that our troops and veterans are properly protected from endless unwanted legal claims.

In February 2024, Mr Thais told the Express that both the UK and its allies should spend more on defense to keep the peace, but did not put a number on the increase he wanted.

Mr Farage has claimed the woke madness is damaging the force after The Telegraph revealed plans to relax security checks on the grounds of diversity, with the former Ukip leader insisting diversity, equity and inclusion policies should be scrapped.

The pre-reform manifesto promised reform of the savings and pension taxation system.

Mr Tice's party will seek to bring more than a million people back to work, and he describes reducing the number of benefit claimants to pre-Covid levels as very realistic.

Writing in The Telegraph last year, the reform leader said the 5.4 million people on unemployment benefits presented a problem that other politicians felt too uncomfortable to solve.

He promised that the reforms would freeze benefits for unemployed young people, adding: There was an uproar and it was canceled immediately, but someone had to say so. Sometimes the difficult decisions are actually the kindest decisions. Pay for your work. It's good for all of us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/02/16/reform-uk-manifesto-richard-tice-key-policies-glance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos