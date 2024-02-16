



Reform UK is celebrating its best-ever by-election result after snatching 13% of the vote in the previously safe Tory seat of Wellingborough.

The party, first founded in 2018 as the Brexit Party and now led by Richard Tice, said the result was “remarkable” for a “resurgent party”.

Reform candidate Ben Habib came third in the Wellingborough by-election, with Labor winning a majority of 6,436 votes.

After the results were released, Prime Minister Habib told Sky News that people were “absolutely sick and tired of the way this country is being governed.”

He pointed out that Britain was entering a recession, with record debt and record high taxes.

“We need a complete 180-degree handbrake shift in the way this country is governed, and I think people are realizing that,” he said.

The Tories have been trying to play down the threat the reforms pose, with Rishi Sunak insisting a vote for the party was “a vote to keep Keir Starmer in power”.

Asked if he was concerned about the consequences of reforming the UK, the Prime Minister said: “Voting for anyone, reform or anyone else, who is not a Conservative candidate, is just a vote to keep Keir Starmer in power.”

Reforms are expected to play an important role in the elections.

If there was any doubt among Conservatives about the dangers posed by reforming Britain, the by-election results on Thursday helped provide some clarity.

Many wondered whether opinion polls showing support for reform at around 10 percent might be overestimating the party's appeal.

However, the party only won 13% of the vote in Wellingborough and 10% of the vote in Kingswood.

When combined with the Conservatives' vote share, Wellingborough's vote rose to 37.6%, much closer to Labour's 45.9%.

In Kingswood, the total vote was 45.3%, compared to Labor's 44.9%.

Not all Reform voters voted Conservative, but the figures suggest the lack of unity on the right is weakening the party and collapsing its voter base.

This suggests that the 2019 coalition of pro-Leave voters that helped secure Boris Johnson's 2019 victory has split.

Conservatives are urging voters to think twice, warning that voting for reform is like voting for Sir Keir Starmer. Labor is now profiting from the fallout.

Unlike its predecessor, the Brexit Party, the Reform Party has promised to field a candidate for every seat.

Whether that will happen or not remains to be seen, but it doesn't take a single seat to deal a fatal blow to the Conservatives.

As a result, Reform UK will play a significant role in the general election.

“This is the real choice in the general election, the choice between me and him, between the Conservatives and Labour.

“Now I believe our plan is working.”

'The Tory party is completely useless'

However, Prime Minister Habib hit back at these claims: “If Labor wins, the only reason Labor wins is because the Tories are completely useless. No one can blame us for their failures.”

He added: “The Conservatives are the problem and they need to step down.”

The Wellingborough contest was prompted by the departure of Peter Bone, who has represented the Northamptonshire constituency since 2005 and was re-elected with a majority of 18,540 in 2019.

Mr Bone was removed from his position in December last year after it was revealed he had engaged in harassment and sexual misconduct against a member of staff, leading to a six-week suspension from the House of Commons and a recall petition.

Mr Vaughn denied the allegations, but his partner Helen Harrison was the Tory candidate, receiving 7,408 votes.

Ahead of the Wellingborough by-election, which was held alongside a primary in Kingswood, South Gloucestershire, the Conservatives were seeking to prepare the ground for a double defeat.

Worst post-war Tory performance

The results in Kingswood and Wellingborough mean this Conservative government is now the worst-performing Tory government in a by-election since the Second World War.

After the polls, the party said it had mounted a “strong campaign” in both seats but that victory “was always going to be difficult”. They added that governments rarely win by-elections.

Labor welcomes 'fantastic result'

After the results were announced, Labor candidate Gen Kitchen told Sky News: “There is clearly a desire for change and a desire for a fresh start.”

Read more: The results of these by-elections could be consequential and dramatic. The reasons for the Kingswood and Wellingborough by-elections are as follows. The odds of Rishi Sunak repeating the Tory 1997-style defeat have now increased.

“The people of Wellingborough have represented Britain,” she said.

“This is a stunning victory for Labour, and it should send a message from Northamptonshire to Downing Street.”

Conservative sources this evening blasted the idea that voters had switched from the Conservatives to Labor, claiming voters had stayed home after the “appalling circumstances” of the Wellingborough vote.

Turnout was 38.1% of eligible voters, down 26 points from the 2019 general election, with 30,145 votes cast out of 79,372 voters.

