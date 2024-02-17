Public Affairs Office | US citizen charged with providing material support to ISIS and receiving military-style training at ISIS fighter camp





A complaint was unsealed today charging Harafa Hussein Abdi, 41, of Minneapolis, with providing and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham ( ISIS), and of having received and conspired to receive military personnel. ISIS type training. Abdi, a US citizen, was recently arrested overseas and transported to the United States yesterday. Abdi will be presented later today before U.S. Judge Valerie Figueredo in Manhattan federal court.

As stated in the complaint, Mr. Abdi left his country to join ISIS, trained as a fighter and actively aided the group's propaganda efforts to spread its vile ideology, said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G Olsen of the Department of Justice's National Security Division. There is no higher priority for the National Security Division than protecting Americans from terrorist organizations and we will work tirelessly to find and hold accountable those who would join these groups to harm our people, wherever he is.

Harafa Hussein Abdi, a citizen of that country, allegedly traveled from Minnesota to join a group of ISIS fighters in Somalia, said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams of the Southern District of New York. While training with ISIS fighters in Somalia, Abdi allegedly carried an AK-47, threatened to attack civilians in New York, and encouraged others to carry out such attacks. Our law enforcement partners have relentlessly pursued this investigation to ensure Abdi's alleged plans to bring terrorism to our shores are disrupted and to bring Abdi before a U.S. court to face justice. No matter how long it takes, this office remains steadfast in its commitment to investigating, disrupting, and prosecuting terrorist threats against Americans.

Abdi allegedly trained at an ISIS camp, encouraged others to fight on behalf of ISIS, and sent messages on social media about committing acts of violence in New York, said Larissa L. Knapp, executive assistant director of the FBI's National Security Branch. The FBI works tirelessly to protect the American people from acts of terrorism and will hold accountable all those who violate our laws and put our citizens in danger. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners here and abroad to uncover and disrupt terrorist activities.

As the complaint alleges, Abdi left Minnesota for Somalia in 2015. Once there, he joined a group of ISIS fighters at an ISIS training camp in the Puntland region in Somalia. During his time with the group, Abdi regularly carried an AK-47 assault rifle and received training in its use. Additionally, Abdi worked in the ISIS group's media wing, where he filmed footage for distribution by a pro-ISIS media outlet.

In his social media communications during his time in the ISIS camp, Abdi described how he left the United States and joined the Islamic State. Abdi also said he had made hijra, an Arabic term used by ISIS supporters to refer to traveling abroad to join ISIS and engage in jihad. Abdi also sent a photo of himself carrying an AK-47 assault rifle, as shown below:

Around January 2017, Abdi sent an audio clip of rap lyrics in which he expressed support for ISIS and described multiple acts of violence, including shootings and bombings of individuals in New York. Specifically, Abdi said, the hollow points blow a hole in your Catholic vest and cut off his head and let it rest on his Catholic chest. Abdi added: “We will continue the jihad; Cross America on your way to photograph New York. They're trying to shut this thing down. We're not going there. We're going to come and blow up New York. Abdi sent the audio clip to at least 20 other social media users and included messages with the audio clip, such as Fight the disbelievers who are at war against Muslims if [that] It's not Islam so I don't know what Islam is.

Abdi left the ISIS camp in 2017 after his relations with the group's leaders deteriorated. After being imprisoned by the group, Abdi escaped and traveled to East Africa, where he was arrested by law enforcement. In subsequent Mirandized interviews with FBI personnel, Abdi admitted that he had joined the training camp, affiliated with a known ISIS leader in Somalia. Abdi also identified himself in an ISIS propaganda video he helped film at the training camp in which Abdi carried an AK-47 assault rifle, promoted ISIS and urged others to join and fight in his name. In the video, Abdi said: We thank God Almighty for making us his soldiers and choosing us to be part of the Khilafa troops, so don't stay behind, brother, and get on this caravan. Those who believe fight for the cause of Allah, and those who reject faith fight for the cause of Evil. Abdi also admitted that he had been trained and regularly carried an AK-47 assault rifle and that he had practiced shooting with this AK-47 in the Somali wilderness outside the camp .

Abdi is charged with (i) conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison; (ii) providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison; (iii) conspiracy to receive military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization, punishable by up to five years in prison; and (iv) receive military-style training from a designated foreign terrorist organization, punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine, or both.

The FBI New York Field Office's Joint Terrorism Task Force investigated the case. The National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section, the Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs, the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, the FBI's International Operations Division, and the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection of the United States provided assistance.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas S. Bradley for the Southern District of New York is prosecuting the case, with assistance from Prosecutor Kevin Nunnally of the National Security Division's Counterterrorism Section.

A criminal complaint is just an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

