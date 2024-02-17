Latest Money: eBay Trends That Can Make You Hundreds; Popular resort island begins imposing tourist tax | uk news





Written by Brad Young, Money Team

I have hundreds of pounds worth of unwanted items lying around my house. But knowing the trends in second-hand sites can make the difference between making less money and making less money.

Spring essentials, coffee machines and wedding outfits are among several unique buying trends that eBay and Gumtree are sharing exclusively with the Money team.

Gumtree sellers expect to earn an average of $562 in 2024, and almost half (48%) of Gen Z plan to make money in the second-hand market, with this figure jumping to $841 for those under 26.

People own an average of 56 unwanted items and “that’s just money waiting to be made,” says Jill Cotton, head of public relations at Gumtree.

“There’s probably something lurking in every room, from retro toys hiding in the attic to kitchen appliances you no longer use,” says Lisa Marcais, director of customer-to-customer at eBay UK.

Gumtree

It will be clearer in the next few days

In the “deepest, darkest of winters,” Mr. Cotton says, people think of spring and “want to get back outdoors.”

Searches for patio and garden furniture have surged by an ‘insane’ 172% in the last month.

Garden toys, lights, lawnmowers and topsoil were also popular, while tents and caravan trailers were also up 100%.

“You see people starting to cuddle up and think outside the house all winter,” she says.

spring baby and summer wedding

Wedding-related searches have increased, from mother of the bride dresses to bridesmaid dresses.

“Maybe it’s because so many people get engaged over Christmas.” And now people are receiving wedding invitations, Cotton says.

“Baby clothes, baby strollers, cribs, strollers and more are also something we are spending time preparing for all our spring babies.”

always trendy

Sofas, tables and beds were among the most sought-after products, with sellers asking an average of 294, 143 and 145 respectively, according to Gumtree data, which compiles annual searches.

Bicycles, iPhones, and guitars were also high on the list, but differences between brands made providing average prices a bit unstable.

“There are a lot of big-ticket items you need in your home,” she says.

“So if you're shopping for a new refrigerator, freezer, chest of drawers or dresser, be sure to add it to your list because there will absolutely be people looking for those items all year long.”

brand

“Lego and Barbie are the types of brands that are loved by a wide range of age groups and have always sold well on our platform,” Ms Cotton says.

Big brand items tend to retain their value best depending on their condition.

Gumtree says designer furniture “holds its value really well”, while '90s fashion is “all over the catwalk”, giving old Carhartt and Berghaus jumpers a boost.

ebay

winter warmer

In contrast to Gumtree's findings, Lisa Marcais says winter is a more difficult time to sell spring-themed items at a good price.

“Seasonality plays a big role in what sells best and when. Although the weather is still chilly, we expect there to be demand for warm clothes,” she says.

Between January 1 and February 1, searches for heated blankets increased 200%, scarves increased 55%, and hats increased 30%.

home tech

Being stuck indoors may also be contributing to the high demand for home tech on eBay.

“Home tech products like the Lumie alarm clock are especially popular because people want to brighten up their gloomy mornings while it’s still dark,” says Marcais.

“We’ve also seen a surge in searches for coffee machines and café bar styling recently as people strive to create a cozy café atmosphere at home.”

Between Christmas and January 7, customers searched for 400% more coffee machines, with Smeg espresso machines up 116% and Smeg kettles up 62%.

Think retro

Marcais says retro items are coming back in style across all categories.

Digital cameras ranked third among eBay's top selling items in 2023, selling for an average of 200 units.

Vinyl ranked 8th, with sellers scoring an average of 15 points.

TV trends

TV shows and movies are driving the retro trend. According to Marcais, interest in '70s fashion grew after the release of Daisy Jones And The Six, and as Barbie craze spread, searches for pink clothes and handbags on eBay 'increased tremendously'.

“Expect popular TV shows and movies to continue to influence popular items in 2024, so make sure you have something on trend.”

household tools

“The popularity of household tools always amazes me,” Marcais said, adding that many people tend to buy tools for one-off projects and then sell them.

How to make your product stand out

We asked Ms Cotton and Ms Marcais for their top tips for selling second hand.

Take clear, well-lit, high-quality photos from a variety of angles. Write a clear and concise title that includes your keywords. Don't overlook details in your description and use bullets to make it mobile-friendly. Check the list time: More eyeballs are watching. Sunday afternoons (Gumtree) and evenings (eBay), fairer pricing than during the back-to-school period: Browse similar items Choose the right category – see if other sellers are listing football boots under “Shoes” or “Sportswear” Answer your questions

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/money-blog-stressful-jobs-industries-work-bank-switching-market-13040934 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos