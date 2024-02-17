US carries out cyberattack on suspected Iranian spy ship





The US military carried out a cyberattack on a suspected Iranian military vessel in an attempt to prevent the vessel from collecting targeted information that could have been passed to Houthi rebels. NBC News' Courtney Kube reports this exclusive report on the latest tensions between the United States and Iran. 16, 2024

