Britain's David Cameron prepares for battle with Russia's Lavrov over Ukraine territory – POLITICO





optimism

Nonetheless, some optimism remains within the British government about the Russo-Ukrainian war. Officials expect Ukraine to be able to export its entire harvest next year after pushing back the Russian fleet from the Black Sea, and claim the war is severely straining Moscow's economy.

Despite frustration in Whitehall over gridlock in the US Congress, officials believe there is still a good chance a new financial package will be passed. Even otherwise, they argue, Ukraine still has enough European support to hold the line for a long time.

Meanwhile, Britain is focusing on new sanctions and controls on Russia's gas, metals and manufacturing industries. Prime Minister Cameron has urged allies to increase defense production and British government officials have debated whether Russian state assets could be seized to finance Ukraine's reconstruction.

The bigger question is what will happen if Donald Trump is elected president. The Republican front-runner's comments this week that he would encourage Russia to attack non-paying NATO members received a typically restrained British backlash from Cameron, who said the comments were unreasonable.”

Nevertheless, British hopes were not lost. Some in Whitehall believe in a world a year from now where Ukraine will do much better and Trump, the businessman, can be persuaded to support the winner.

As they say, good luck.

