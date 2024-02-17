The United States Men's National Beach Soccer Team lost 3-1 to European champions Italy in the opening match of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (February 15, 2024) The United States Men's National Beach Soccer Team fought hard, but ultimately lost 3-1 to the reigning European Champions and the 7th-ranked Italy in the opening match of the 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup at Design District Stadium on Thursday.

Forward Conner Rezende scored his first career World Cup goal to bring the match to 1-1 late in the first period, and veterans Chris Toth and Alessandro Canale joined head coach Francis Farberoff in as the only American players to appear in four FIFA Beach. Football World Cups.

The United States created two early chances, both from Chris Albiston in the first 90 seconds, but Virginia Beach sent their first attempt on a restart to the right of goal, before a lunging effort Don't go left.

Despite a promising start, Italy struck first as Rezende pressed through the middle before the Azzuri pushed the ball towards the right post where Josep Gentilin scored the first goal of the World Cup with 10:07 remaining of the first period.

Unaffected by the initial deficit, the United States created numerous opportunities. Playing in his third World Cup, Gabe Silveira pushed a Chris Albiston center pass wide right at 9:16, before Cody Valcarcel's free kick at 7:01 went just over the goal. Then, at 5:26, Toth juggled the ball from the back before his deflected volley brushed the crossbar and went out for a corner.

The constant pressure finally helped the United States break through with 1:22 remaining. Silveira kept the ball on the baseline and cut for Rezende who touched to his left before firing a shot that skipped off the sand and over Italian goalkeeper Leandro Casapieri to make it 1-1.

The lead was short-lived, however, as the Italian Gentilins' cross from the left backline saw Nico Perea attempt to clear at the near post, but his light touch was not enough to clear it from the dancer and Emmanuele Zurlo was there with 43 seconds left. cross the line and send Italy into the first intermission with a 2-1 lead.

After many offensive chances in the first, the chances were more limited in the second, but the United States still did well on both sides of the sand.

After Rezende fouled Zurlo on the left about five minutes into the second half, the Italians sent a powerful free kick from which Toth made a good save. Toth then presented danger at the other end as his volley towards Canale at the left post saw the Santa Monica native nod into the side netting with five minutes remaining.

Although the United States appeared to be the more dominant team throughout the second period, Italy found its third goal with 4:06 remaining. Nico Perea found himself facing Marco Giordani in midfield, making the slightest touch that sent the Italian falling hard into the sand. The referee whistled a free kick and showed Perea a yellow card, before Giordani took advantage by placing a sharp shot into the top left corner that gave Toth no chance.

Leading 3-1 going into the third game, Italy did well to slow the pace of the match and limit the United States' chances.

With 1:46 left, Tanner Akol picked up the ball on the left, juggled it and sent a volley that flew just to the left of Casapieri's goal. Seconds later, the United States received a small boost when Alessandro Remedi fouled Perea in midfield and received his second yellow card of the match, forcing Italy down to four players 1 minute 30 seconds from the end. Perea sent a powerful free kick which Casapieri did well to keep away.

Casapieri then denied a powerful Silveiras from the right, and Akols securing the corner was unable to connect with Canale on the backline. Italy then finished out the remainder of the match.

The United States now prepares to face hosts United Arab Emirates on Saturday, February 17 (10:30 a.m. ET; FS2, Telemundo App, Telemundo.com) before closing out the group match against Egypt on Monday, the 19th. February (6:30 a.m.). AND ; FS2, Universe).

ADDITIONAL NOTES: This was the first-ever meeting between the United States and Italy in the FIFA Beach Soccer era (2005-present). Conner Rezende scored his first career World Cup goal and his sixth overall, for his 34th cap. Rezende is the 23rd American player to score at the Beach Soccer World Cup. Playing in his record fourth Beach Soccer World Cup, Alessandro Canale earned his 10th World Cup cap, placing him behind Francis Farberoff for the most caps in USBMNT history. For his 98th career cap, goalkeeper Chris Toth made nine saves as he joined Canale in appearing in his fourth career World Cup. Ricardo Carvalho, Antonio Chavez, Andres Navas and Cody Valcarcel made their Beach Soccer World Cup debuts. With the result, the United States improves to 3-15 all-time at the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup. USMNT Career Selections: Chris Toth (98), Alessandro Canale (94), Gabe Silveira (55), Chris Albiston (49), Antonio Chavez (36), Nico Perea (36), Conner Rezende (34), Tanner Akol ( 25). ), Cody Valcarcel (22), Andres Navas (17), Ricardo Carvalho (11) USMNT Career World Cup Caps: Alessandro Canale (10), Chris Toth (9), Gabe Silveira (7), Chris Albiston (4 ), Nico Perea (4), Tanner Akol (3), Conner Rezende (2), Ricardo Carvalho (1), Antonio Chavez (1), Andres Navas (1), Cody Valcarcel (1) WATCH: USBMNT 1 – ITALY 3

-UNITED STATES MENS BEACH SOCCER NATIONAL TEAM MATCH REPORT-

Match: United States Men's National Beach Team vs. Italy Date: February 15, 2024 Competition: 2024 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Group Venue: Dubai Design District Stadium; Dubai, United Arab EmiratesAttendance: 711Kickoff: 6:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time)Weather: 75 degrees, sunny

Summary of scores: 1 2 3 FUSA 1 0 0 1ITA 2 1 0 3

ITA Josep Gentilin (Fabio Sciacca) 10:22 (1st period)USA Conner Rezende 1:22 (1st period)ITA Emmanuel Zurlo:43 (1st period)ITA Marco Giordani (free kick) 4:05 (2nd period)

Lineups: United States: 1-Chris Toth (captain); 5-Nico Perea, 8-Conner Rezende, 10-Gabe Silveira, 11-Chris AlbistonSubstitutes: 2-Tanner Akol, 3-Antonio Chavez, 4-Ricardo Carvalho, 6-Cody Valcarcel, 7-Andres Navas, 9-Alessandro CanaleN' no game: 12-Austin CollierHead coach: Francis Farberoff

ITA: 12-Leandro Casapieri; 2-Ovidio Alla, 5-Josep Gentilin, 7-Fabio Sciacca, 11-Marco GiordaniSubstitutes: 3-Alessandro Miceli, 4-Gianmarco Genovali, 6-Luca Bertacca, 8-Tommaso Fazzini, 9-Emmanuele Zurlo, 10-Alessandro RemediN' no game: 1-Andrea CarpitaHead coach: Emiliano Del Duca

Misconduct summary:ITA Emmanuele Zurlo (caution) 2:28 (1st period)ITA – Alessandro Remedi (caution) 5:51 (2nd period)USA Nico Perea (caution) 4:05 (2nd period)USA Conner Rezende ( caution) 6:06 (3rd period)ITA Alessandro Remedi (warning) 1:30 (3rd period)ITA Alessandro Remedi (expulsion) 1:30 (3rd period)

Officials: Referee: Mariano Romo (ARG) Second referee: Micke Palomino (PER) 3rd referee: Turki Al Salehi (OMA) 4th referee: Abdulaziz Abdullah (KUW) Timekeeper: Yuichi Hatano (JPN)

