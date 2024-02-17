UK weather: Britain begins a weekend of cleaning as the Met Office issues warnings for most of the country.





Britons are set for a weekend of fiasco as mild temperatures are followed by heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued a rain warning for all of England and Wales as heavy rain is expected to fall across the country from the west.

Starting Thursday, the warmest day of the year, rapid changes are expected, with temperatures in some parts of the country abnormally approaching 16 degrees.

Yellow rain forecast this weekend

(Meteorological Administration)

The two-day warning goes into effect from 3pm on Saturday and runs until 6pm on Sunday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “We will see more wet weather through this weekend.

Rain will move in from the west Saturday through Sunday.

It will initially move in from the west across Northern Ireland, then into western parts of Scotland, England and Wales by Saturday afternoon.

Some of this rain will be heavy and is expected to cause some impacts in the form of localized flooding, travel disruptions and power outages.

Friday will remain mainly mild and dry with some rain expected in the evening.

A car was driven through flooding in Walton, near Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, on Friday, with more rain expected this weekend.

(dad)

Up to 20 mm of rain is expected, with up to 40 mm in higher elevations. Rainfall could cause travel disruptions, including delays to bus and train services and some flooding, forecasters warned.

There are nine flood warnings and 109 flood warnings in place across the UK as the country braces for more rain.

Met Offices 5-day weather forecast

friday:

Early rain will soon clear up eastern England. For many, bright days will come with sunny weather. Some showers are occurring, most concentrated across England and Wales. Another mild day of the year.

Friday night:

For most it will be a dry evening. Clouds will gradually thicken over western areas overnight with light rain or drizzle expected. Hill fog is also possible. A clear order remains in the east.

Saturday:

In the western region, it will be cloudy and rain will begin at night. It is drier in the east with clear weather, but rain falls after dark. Mild.

Outlook for Sunday through Tuesday:

Heavy rain will stop in the morning and clear weather will continue on Sunday. Monday will remain dry and continue to be sunny. It will be wetter and windier from the northwest starting Tuesday. Mild.

