Vice President Harris discusses death of Alexei Navalny and blocking US aid to UkraineExBulletin





In Munich, Vice President Kamala Harris rebuked U.S. isolationists and said Russia was responsible for the prison death of Alexei Navalny.

MARTNEZ, HOST:

Vice President Kamala Harris is in Munich, Germany today. She tries to reassure European leaders who are currently expressing serious concerns. They are worried about the cessation of American aid to Ukraine and the possible return of former President Donald Trump, skeptical of NATO. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid is traveling with Harris and joins us now from Munich, Germany. Just before the vice president took the stage, the world learned that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had died in a remote Russian prison. How did the vice president react to this?

ASMA KHALID, BYLINE: Well, she began her remarks here at the Munich Security Conference by referring to this as yet another sign of Russian President Vladimir Putin's brutality. Navalny was in prison on Putin's orders. And while it doesn't appear that prison doctors have yet determined a specific cause of death, Harris made it clear that this administration only sees one possible culprit.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

KAMALA HARRIS: Whatever story they're telling, let's be clear, Russia is responsible.

KHALID: She also offered her prayers to Navalny's wife, Yulia, who was here at the summit. And in fact, right after Harris' speech, Yulia Navalny took the stage. And A, it was an incredibly powerful moment. She called on the international community to fight what she describes as the Russian regime.

MARTNEZ: Wow. All right, now I have to imagine that Vice President Harris went to Munich with a different message to convey. What was this message?

KHALID: Yes, I mean, Harris came here to Europe, I would say, at the same time that many allies were shaken by the recent news in the United States, both of former President Donald Trump apparently giving his green light for Russia to attack NATO allies for not spending enough money on defense, but also because lawmakers in Washington DC have been unable to provide more funding to Ukraine. Republican leaders in the House blocked that. Let's hear how Harris approached all of this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: I know there are questions here in Europe and around the world about the future of America's global leadership role.

KHALID: Harris highlighted the Biden administration's track record of uniting allies on Ukraine and, generally speaking, Biden's worldview. But I would argue that she also seemed to sound the alarm to a national audience, saying that none of this progress is permanent unless people are vigilant. And while she didn't explicitly name former President Trump, she rebuked his worldview. She described it as short-sighted and said it could potentially weaken America. Ultimately, though, you know, I think the big question that she can't answer is the big question that's on the minds of many European leaders, and that's ultimately what's going to happen in November.

MARTNEZ: That's true. So I also see that Vice President Harris also spoke about the conflict in the Middle East. Let's hear this.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HARRIS: There cannot be, in my opinion, peace and security for this region, for the people of Israel or for the Palestinians and the people of Gaza, without a two-state solution.

KHALID: Harris didn't have anything particularly new to say politically. But he was asked: how can we practically achieve a two-state solution? She began by reiterating that the crimes committed in Israel by Hamas on October 7 were horrific and that Israel had the right to defend itself. You know, at the same time, she says Israel needs to do more to protect civilians. And she talked about humanitarian aid. You know, the challenge here, A, is that believing in two states doesn't mean the same thing to everyone. And it's not even clear that everyone in the Israeli government is on board with this happening, no matter how much the United States wants it to happen. Yesterday, Bibi Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, once again posted on social media his opposition to the idea of ​​imposing a Palestinian state on Israel.

MARTNEZ: This is Asma Khalid from NPR in Munich, Germany. Thank you so much.

KHALID: Nice to talk to you.

