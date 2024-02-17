In America the headlights are blinding but not in other countries, this technology is the reason why





Imagine if you could drive at night with your high beams on all the time, bathing the road in front of you in bright light but never dazzling other drivers.

In Europe and Asia, many cars offer adaptive high beams that can do this. ADB is a lighting technology that has been available for many years in other parts of the world, including Europe, China, and Canada, but not in the United States.

It can actually shape the light coming from the headlights rather than scattering it onto the road. If there is a car coming in the other direction, or if a car is moving forward in the same lane, the light stays precisely away from that vehicle. The rest of the road is still covered in bright light, with just a pocket of dimmer light around other vehicles. This way a deer, pedestrian or cyclist on the side of the road can still be clearly seen while other drivers sharing the road can also see.

In America, the closest thing today is automatic high beams, a feature available on many new cars that automatically turns off the high beams if another vehicle is detected ahead. But that still means driving most of the time using only low beams that don't go very far. It may be dangerous.

U.S. auto safety regulations enacted in 2022 were supposed to finally allow ADB headlights, something the auto industry and safety groups had long called for. But, automakers and safety advocates say, the new rules make it difficult for automakers to add the feature. This means it will likely be years before ADB headlights are widely available in the United States.

ADB-compatible headlights are already sold on some luxury cars in America. They simply lack the software necessary to function as they were designed. Some American Mercedes drivers may enjoy dazzling lighting when starting or turning off their car at night. Moving streaks of light cross the sidewalk or walls in front of the car like a shimmering snowstorm. But while driving, the lights function as standard high beams and low beams. Their adaptive abilities are not activated here because they still do not follow American rules.

Some ADB headlights work like digital projectors, using a million or more LED pixels to project light patterns onto the road. Even in the United States, some Mercedes vehicles can project symbols like arrows or lines onto the road to guide drivers. Cheaper systems in Europe and Asia use several thousand or fewer light emitters, reflectors, or shutter systems to create adaptive beams,

Until two years ago, U.S. auto safety regulations, written for traditional headlights, simply did not allow adaptive headlight technology. Light beams surrounding other vehicles simply weren't something the regulations could encompass, so the technology wasn't allowed here by default.

That changed in early 2022 when, after a decade of work, the Americas National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finalized regulations for adaptive beam headlights. But because U.S. regulations are so different from those in other countries, with requirements so difficult to meet, automakers still can't offer them here. It will be years before they can offer new, redesigned, standards-compliant ADB headlights, according to auto industry sources.

Many industry sources would not speak on the record on these regulatory issues, instead referring CNN to technical comments sent by their automotive lighting experts to NHTSA as part of the rulemaking process.

Some automakers and safety groups, including Ford, Volkswagen and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, are calling on NHTSA to reconsider the regulations to make it easier and less expensive to market these headlights in the United States.

We want regulations and testing to be reconsidered to accept what has already been proven around the world, including in Canada, and has been informed and supported by SAE, Audi, VW's luxury brand, wrote in a statement provided to CNN. Many of our cars with matrix or digital lighting on America's roads today could be turned on to provide greater visibility and less glare, meaning safer roads for everyone.

SAE International, formerly known as the Society of Automotive Engineers, previously created its own standards for adaptive headlights through a committee of industry experts. NHTSA standards are more restrictive than SAE standards.

Safety regulations generally differ somewhat in different global markets. But because adaptive beam headlights have been used in other countries for a decade or more, automakers hoped the regulations would allow their introduction in this country without requiring major equipment changes, according to various industry sources.

We had hoped it would be a software change and then the technology would have been brought to market fairly quickly, said Michael Larsen, technical researcher for outdoor lighting at General Motors and member of the lighting committee of the SAE. But when everyone started getting serious about this complex regulation, we just couldn't do it.

NHTSA rules require ADB headlights to respond extremely quickly after detecting another vehicle within range of the headlights, much faster than other EU and Canadian standards require. Also much faster than a human could turn off a regular high beam. They also dictate extremely narrow lines between light and dark regions.

Ultimately, NHTSA regulations require completely new headlight designs for the United States, Larsen said. This means that the ADB capabilities built into the headlights of Audi and Mercedes cars in the United States, for example, will probably never be activated.

NHTSA regulations prioritize reducing any glare hazard to other drivers. Glare has been a particular concern for many years as new vehicles are equipped with brighter headlights which can sometimes cause discomfort or even temporarily blind other drivers. Many in the industry say the regulations place too much emphasis on this concern, holding adaptive beam headlights to even higher standards than regular headlights for glare reduction.

We should focus on what we can do to improve visibility, said Matt Brumbelow, senior research engineer at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. We know that low visibility causes accidents and ADB maximizes visibility, seeing the light, while preventing glare.

U.S. regulations also limit the amount of light headlights can emit while not allowing them to dim lighting as much as they might in other situations, Brumbelow said.

[We could] reduce glare compared to high beams, and even lower than what current low beams would be, he said, but we can get more light everywhere else.

NHTSA declined to comment on the regulations beyond what is written in the final regulations themselves, which makes it clear that glare is a problem. NHTSA also states that other proposed industry standards, like the SAE standard, don't do enough to prevent systems from sometimes putting too much light in other drivers' eyes.

Eventually, ADB will hit American roads but, assuming regulations don't change, it will take time. One day, Americans will be able to use high-tech lighthouses that can do more than just create light shows.

