Japan and the United Kingdom slide into recession while the United States continues to defy gloomy expectations.





As some of the world's largest economies enter recession, the United States continues to make progress.

Japan and the United Kingdom said Thursday that their economies likely weakened in the final three months of 2023. For each, it would be the second quarter in a row that would occur, which is a layman's definition of a recession.

Yet in the United States, the economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year, for a sixth consecutive quarter of growth. That beat many predictions last year that a recession seemed inevitable due to high interest rates intended to slow the economy and inflation.

Give much of the credit to U.S. households, which have continued to spend at a solid pace despite numerous challenges. Their spending represents the majority of the American economy. Government stimulus measures helped households weather the early stages of the pandemic and a rise in inflation, and now wage increases are helping them catch up with high prices for the goods and services they need.

A report on Thursday showed that fewer American workers filed for unemployment benefits last week. It's the latest signal of a remarkably strong job market, even as a litany of layoff announcements has garnered attention recently. Continued strength in this country should help support the economy.

Of course, risks remain and economists say a recession cannot be ruled out. Inflation could reaccelerate. Concerns about massive U.S. government borrowing could disrupt financial markets, ultimately making loans to buy cars and other things more expensive. Growing losses in commercial real estate could be very painful for the financial system.

But for now, the outlook looks better for the United States than for many other major economies. The mood on Wall Street is so positive that the main measure of the U.S. stock market, the S&P 500 index, surpassed the 5,000 level for the first time last week.

Above all, it is important to emphasize that market performance is more a reflection of a thriving economy than the unwarranted animal spirit of investors, according to Solita Marcelli, chief investment officer for the Americas at UBS Global Wealth Management.

When it upgraded its global growth forecast for 2024 a few weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund cited the greater-than-expected resilience of the US economy as a major reason.

Several unique features of the U.S. economy have sheltered it from the storms of recession, analysts say. The U.S. government provided about $5 trillion in pandemic relief in 2020-2021, far more than its foreign counterparts, which left most households in a much better financial situation and supported consumer spending. consumption until 2023.

The Biden administration also further subsidized the construction of manufacturing plants and infrastructure through additional legislation passed in 2021 and 2022 that was still having an impact last year. About a quarter of the U.S. economy's robust 2.5% growth in 2023 was attributable to government spending. Republican critics, however, say the increased spending has contributed to higher inflation.

We have put in place some policies that I think have helped us a lot, said Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG. But the structure of our economy is also very different.

Americans have been better protected from rising rates than their British counterparts, for example, because most American homeowners with mortgages have long-term, 30-year fixed rates. As a result, the Federal Reserve's rapid rate hikes over the past two years, which raised mortgage rates from about 3% to about 6.7%, have had little effect on many American owners.

Yet their British counterparts have mortgages that need to be renewed every two to five years. They faced a rapid rise in mortgage rates as the Bank of England raised borrowing costs to combat inflation.

Catherine Mann, a member of the Bank of England's interest rate-setting committee, said on Thursday that the slowdown in the British economy was expected to be temporary. Business surveys already show signs of a recovery in the economy, she added.

The data we have today is only a rear-view mirror, she said on the sidelines of an economic conference in Washington. The forward-looking reports all look good. Like the Fed, the Bank of England plans to reduce its key rate once it is confident that inflation is under control.

Another advantage for the United States is that it has seen a sharp increase in immigration in recent years, which has made it easier for companies to fill jobs or even expand operations, and has led to more people to earn a salary and then spend this income.

Japan, on the other hand, is aging rapidly and has seen its population decline for years, because it is less open to foreign labor. A declining population can be a powerful drag on economic growth.

In Europe, consumer confidence is low as they are still feeling the effects of rising energy prices caused by the war in Ukraine.

Even China, whose economy is growing faster than that of the United States, is under severe pressure. Its stock markets have recently been among the worst in the world due to concerns about a slow economic recovery and problems in the real estate sector.

The American economy faces its own challenges. Its growth is expected to slow this year as the sharp interest rate hikes decided by the Federal Reserve are fully reflected in the system.

A report released Thursday might have given a nod to that. Sales at U.S. retailers fell more in January from December than economists expected.

Some pillars of support for consumer spending could weaken. Student loan payments have resumed, consumers have largely spent their pandemic stimulus money, and credit card balances are high.

Perhaps most frustrating is the fact that product prices on the market are still much higher than before the pandemic. Lower inflation means that prices rise less quickly from now on, not that they fall back to where they were before.

Coping with inflation remains the top concern for U.S. consumers, except for those earning more than $150,000, according to a recent Morgan Stanley survey.

When McDonalds CEO Chris Kempczinski discussed his company's latest quarterly results, he said he didn't see much change in the behavior of middle- and high-income customers. But where you see the pressure in the American consumer is in the low-income consumer, so call it $45,000 and below. This consumer is under pressure.

