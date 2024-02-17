



Despite the generous military support provided to Ukraine by its allies and partners, unless Congress agrees to the Department of Defense's request for additional funding, Ukraine will not be able to defend itself against aggression Russian, a senior defense official told media today.

“If Ukraine fails because we fail to provide security assistance, the costs will be high for Europe, for the United States and for the world, higher than the cost of assistance in terms of security today,” the official said.

Without additional funding, the DOD also faces a lack of resources to support its own deployed forces in Europe, the official added.

The official said the lack of a supplement was already having an impact on Ukraine.

In the strategic town of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, Ukrainian forces are running low on ammunition and other critical supplies, and the town risks falling to the Russians soon, said the manager.

“We view this as a harbinger of what is to come if we do not get this additional funding, because without additional funding, not only will we not be able to resupply the forces that are bravely trying to defend Avdiivka, but we will also find many other locations along the forward line of troops will be short of critical ammunition,” the official said.

Additionally, without additional funding, Ukraine will not have adequate air defense interceptors to defend its cities, critical infrastructure and forward line of troops against the continued barrage of Russian missiles, the official said.

The official also said that besides Avdiivka, other regions would also fall as Ukrainian forces run out of ammunition and air defense capabilities.

Regarding the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which took place Wednesday and was led virtually by Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, the official said the DOD was impressed by the support programs promised to Ukraine.

“Right now, the United States is not the number one donor to Ukraine in terms of security assistance or economic assistance, for that matter. When we look at security assistance, we we are actually sixteenth in the world in terms of percentage. [gross domestic product]” the official said.

Major contributors include Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway and the United Kingdom, the official said.

Finally, the official spoke about the cost of the war for Russia.

Russia has likely spent up to $211 billion in direct financial expenditures to equip, deploy, maintain and support its operations in Ukraine. In terms of arms sales, the war in Ukraine cost Russia more than $10 billion in canceled or postponed arms sales. And, in terms of lost economic growth, the war cost Russia $1.3 trillion in economic growth initially projected through 2026, the official said.

Defense Ministry officials estimate that at least 315,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Ukrainian forces sank, destroyed or damaged at least 20 medium to large Russian navy ships, the official said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defense.gov/News/News-Stories/Article/Article/3679991/official-says-without-us-funding-ukraines-defense-will-likely-collapse/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

