Biden says there is 'no nuclear threat' to US as Russia eyes potential space weapon





WASHINGTON President Joe Biden sought Friday to reassure the American public that there is “no nuclear threat” to the United States, even as Russia plans to use an anti-satellite capability which officials said would be used in space.

“First of all, there is no nuclear threat to the American people or anywhere else in the world with what Russia, No. 1, is doing right now,” Biden said in a speech from the White House when asked asked if he was concerned about the situation. Russia's potential anti-satellite capability.

“No. 2, everything they are doing or will do is about satellites in space and potential damage to those satellites,” he added. “No. 3, there's also no evidence that they made a decision to move forward with anything in space.”

The question came after Biden spoke about the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of being responsible for Navalny's death in a Siberian prison on Friday.

President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, briefed top House leaders on Thursday behind closed doors about the Russian threat. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also confirmed during the White House briefing Thursday that the threat was “related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing.”

“First, this is not an active capability that has been deployed, and while Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's security “Kirby told reporters. “We are not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth. That said, we are closely monitoring this Russian activity and we will continue to take it very seriously.

In response, Biden ordered a series of actions, Kirby said, including additional briefings with members of Congress and direct diplomatic engagement with Russia as well as U.S. allies and others country.

A U.S. official and a congressional official familiar with the intelligence told NBC News on Thursday that the threat was a Russian nuclear space asset that could be weaponized rather than a nuclear bomb that Russia is trying to send into space. Russia is making progress, even if it lacks the capacity, officials said.

NBC News reported that weapons experts believe the threat is likely a nuclear-powered satellite that may be capable of carrying a high-powered jammer that could block satellite communications for extended periods of time, according to a 2019 essay in The Space Review, an online publication, which has been widely shared among experts following this week's news.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov called the US information maliciously fabricated, according to Russia's official Tass news agency.

Reports of the threat surfaced after House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, issued a cryptic statement Wednesday calling on the White House to declassify information about a serious, unnamed threat to national security.

Sullivan later said he had already planned to brief top House leaders on Thursday.

Rebecca Shabad

Courtney Kube, Dan De Luce, Alexander Smith and Tara Prindiville contributed.

