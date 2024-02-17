US outrage over Navalny's death turns into rallying cry





Navalny's death marked the culmination of a week in which Russia has once again become the central focus of US politics, including new intelligence on Moscow's anti-satellite capabilities in space and debate rooted on aid to Ukraine on Capitol Hill. The news also shook officials and dignitaries at the Munich Security Conference, who expressed outrage and shed tears over his death.

Like millions of people around the world, I am neither surprised nor outraged by this news, Biden said at the White House. Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death. What happened to Navalny is further proof of Putin's brutality, an almost word-for-word echo of what Harris told the conference audience.

Biden praised Navalny's courage, saying that even in prison he was a powerful voice for the truth. He criticized Putin for targeting citizens of other countries while inflicting terrible crimes on his own people.

Navalny, 47, a longtime political opponent of Putin, died in prison on Friday, according to Russia's federal prison service. While the prison service said he had collapsed during a walk, speculation immediately swirled that Putin was involved in his death. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose country has been battling the Russian invasion for nearly two years, said it was obvious that Putin had killed him.

Biden also took the opportunity to urge House Republicans to pass aid to Ukraine, saying it's time they step up their efforts, don't you think, instead of taking a extended break, which he called a two-week vacation.

Trump, who has repeatedly praised Putin, shook world capitals again last week by declaring that he would encourage Russia to invade NATO countries that are not contributing their fair share to the alliance. He emphasized this position on Wednesday. As president, Trump threatened to withdraw the United States from NATO, which was created after World War II to serve as a bulwark against Russian aggression and is based on a mutual defense pact.

Biden deemed Trump's remarks un-American and his campaign blasted the president's likely general election foe in a new ad set to be released Friday even before Navalny's death. Although many Republicans once again downplayed Trump's remarks, his only primary Republican opponent, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, launched a scathing attack on Trump on Friday.

Putin did this. The same Putin that Donald Trump praises and defends, Haley said in a social media post. The same Trump who said: In fairness to Putin, you say he killed people. I didn't see that.

Washington has also focused in recent days on the fate of a $95 billion bipartisan aid package to Ukraine. The new bill grew out of an attempted compromise on border security and passed the Senate, but it faced fierce resistance from Republican Party leaders in the House.

The Biden administration, which has pledged support for Ukraine, has warned that kyiv will soon run out of ammunition and military equipment without it. Even as Europe increased its commitment to kyiv, Russia was on the verge of its first significant battlefield victories in months.

And even as the Ukraine file stalled, a new threat from Moscow darkened the U.S. Capitol when the revelation that Russia was working on an anti-satellite weapon in space using nuclear technology prompted the unusual and frightening public demand for a Republican lawmaker in the White House. to declassify the threat.

Biden's remarks came hours after Vice President Kamala Harris also blamed the Kremlin for Navalny's reported death, hinting at a strong US response in the coming days.

Whatever story they tell, let's be clear: Russia is responsible, Harris said at the start of her speech in Munich, adding that the Biden administration would soon have more to say about its response. The vice president noted that the United States had not yet confirmed the news, but if it were true, it would be a further sign of Putin's brutality.

Neither Biden nor Harris were specific about what the US would do to the Kremlin, with the vice president adding: “We will have more to say about that later.”

It remains unclear what steps the United States might take. The Biden administration has already deployed an exhaustive array of sanctions and other measures to isolate Russia in the nearly two years since Putin ordered the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Putin, who largely succeeded in avoiding the economic calamity sought by sanctions, also continued to stifle opposition and, according to U.S. officials, returned to power just six months after an alleged coup reached a few hundred kilometers away. Moscow.

Lawmakers attending the transatlanticism festival in Munich called on the Biden administration to impose new sanctions on Russia and enforce existing ones, closing loopholes that the Kremlin has exploited for months.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colorado), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said there is another way to get back at Putin: pass the supplemental bill. That's it. Let's destroy his army. Ukrainians know how to do this, so let's help them do it.

Even President Mike Johnson, who has long suggested he would not introduce the $95 billion aid bill to Ukraine and other trouble spots, has suggested he has changed his mind. 'notice. In the coming days, as international leaders gather in Munich, we must be clear that Putin will face a united opposition, he said in a fiery statement.

News of Navalny's death spread early in the morning through Munich's Bayerischer Hof hotel, prompting gasps and a moment of silence. Cramped corridors filled with discussion of the death of Putin's staunch critic, with some attendees suggesting the Kremlin had scheduled him for the conference.

Eyes are on the Biden administration, in part because the US president has already made strong statements about Russia's treatment of him. After Biden met Putin at a summit in Geneva in 2021, he was asked what would happen if Navalny died in Russian custody. Biden said that in his discussions with Putin, I made it clear to him that I believed the consequences would be devastating for Russia.

On Friday, Biden said the United States had already punished Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that the United States would not respond to Navalny's death alone.

We will talk to many other countries concerned about Alexei Navalny, and especially if this information turns out to be true, Blinken said in an appearance on the sidelines of the conference.

Russia's prison service said Navalny lost consciousness after walking around the prison where he was transferred late last year. He was last seen on Thursday, appearing at a court hearing via video link, smiling behind the bars of a cell and joking.

In recent years, Navalny has emerged as Putin's most vocal critic, one who has publicly accused Russian leaders of widespread corruption and drawn thousands to demonstrate alongside him in Moscow and St. Petersburg. He survived an attempted poisoning with a nerve agent in 2020, is recovering in Germany and, despite some incarceration, chose to return to Russia the following year.

He was sentenced to three and a half years in prison upon his return in February 2021. In March 2022, he was sentenced to nine years in prison for embezzlement and fraud in a trial that international observers denounced as politically motivated and simulated. And in August 2023, he was sentenced to 19 years in prison for extremism, which his defenders say was an attempt to muzzle him.

He faced increasingly harsh conditions, including repeated stays in solitary confinement and a recent transfer to the Siberian prison where he died. He nevertheless maintained a presence on social media, while members of his team continued to publish investigations into Russia's corrupt elite in exile.

Some of the 44 US lawmakers in Munich also issued warnings to Putin over Navalny's death.

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Connecticut), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee who also attended the Munich conference, said the great heroes of freedom never really die. They become martyrs and symbols who often become more powerful in death than in life.

It's likely that Putin and his cronies will regret the day they locked Navalny up to die, Murphy added.

Ward reported from Munich. Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2024/02/16/kamala-harris-russia-navalny-00141888 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos