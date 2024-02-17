US lawmakers pay tribute to Navalny, blame Putin for his death





WASHINGTON Lawmakers from both sides of the political divide united to condemn President Vladimir Putin on Friday for the death of Alexei Navalny and pay tribute to the most prominent figure in Russia's opposition.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the Senate and House quickly blamed the Russian leader and his government for his death, although Navalny's own team has not confirmed his death.

President Joe Biden said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the death of Alexei Navalny.Evan Vucci/AP

President Joe Biden led the condemnation. He said in a White House speech that Putin was to blame. We don't know exactly what happened, but there is no doubt that Nalvany's death was a consequence of something Putin and his thugs did, Biden said.

Here are some of the other lawmakers who paid their respects.

Senators

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., said in an article on he can get away with anything. This is another reason why we must continue to champion the cause of freedom in opposition to Putin's brutality.

Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on X: Putin's regime is pure evil. Putin's friends assassinated Alexei Navalny for having the courage to stand up for freedom.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said in an article on X: Navalny gave his life fighting for the freedom of the country he loved. Putin is a murderous, paranoid dictator. History will not be kind to those in America who apologize to Putin and praise Russian autocracy. Nor will history be kind to U.S. leaders who remain silent because they fear backlash from online pundits.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin. Francis Chung / Politico via AP file

In an article about X from the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, Democrat of Illinois, said: “More blood on Putin's hands with the tragic death of Alexei Navalny in prison, all for the crime of wanting a free Russia. Why do Trump and his congressional aides want to further appease this Russian tyrant?

Also present at the conference was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, DR.I., who said on X: The mood at the Munich security conference is grim as news spreads that Alexei Navalny died in custody Russian.

Senator Chuck Grassley, Republican of Iowa, said in an article on X: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died behind Russian bars. He says everything you need to know about Putin. Russia I pray for his wife, children and other political prisoners like Kara-Murza.

Senator Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa, said in an article on X: Make no mistake, Putin withdraws his opponents because he fears them. Alexei Navalny defended freedom. With Navalny's death, Putin has immortalized one of his staunchest critics.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-I, said in an article on X: Alexei Navalny resisted tyranny. He died a hero of the Russian people and an enemy of the corrupt Kremlin kleptocrats whom he systematically denounced. Our thoughts are with Mr. Navalny's family and the Russian people.

In a statement, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., said: I am heartbroken to hear reports of the death of Alexei Navalny. His death is not only a blow to those who care about the freedom of Russian citizens, but also to those who care about freedom and democracy around the world. His choice to return to Russia even after an assassination attempt was inspiring.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said Navalny was a tireless fighter for freedom. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

Sen. Deb Fischer, Republican of Neb., said on X: I am saddened to learn of the death of Alexei Navalny. He was a tireless fighter for freedom and democracy in Russia. His death is a reminder of the true nature of the Putin regime.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said on virulent and most visible.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., said in an article on X: Alexei Navalny stood up to Putin and his Russian cronies, and he dies a hero for the cause of freedoms. All Americans must be clear-eyed about Putin's ambitions. We should strive to make Putin a global pariah.

House Representatives

In a statement, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, said: If confirmed, the death of Alexei Navalny is a tragedy. He was the voice of a better Russia amid the corruption and brutality of Putin's genocidal regime. The Kremlin must be held accountable for this outrage.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner, R-Ohio, said in a statement: Alexei Navalny had the courage to stand up to Vladimir Putin. He was wrongly imprisoned and died in captivity. My deepest condolences go to Navalny’s family.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said on X: Vladimir Putin has a long history of assassinating political opponents and silencing dissent. He is an enemy of freedom and the American people.

House Minority WhipKatherine Clark, D-Mass., said on X: My thoughts are with the family of Alexei Navalny. And my heart is with every patriot who dares to defend democracy. Now is not the time for us to abandon our support for Ukraine. We must stand with our ally in his fight to free himself from Putin's tyranny.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/russia-navalny-dead-congress-putin-democrats-republicans-rcna139220 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos