Consumer confidence rises in February, capping a complicated week for the American economy





U.S. consumers increased their optimism about the U.S. economy for the third straight month in February, capping a week that presented investors with a complicated picture.

The initial consumer confidence index released Friday by the University of Michigan for February showed a slight increase from January, suggesting “consumers continue to feel more reassured about the economy, confirming the considerable improvements recorded in December and January in various aspects of the economy. ” said Joanne Hsu, director of the consumer survey.

The index recorded a reading of 79.6, up from 79.0 seen in the final January analysis, but slightly below the 80 expected by economists.

Overall, sentiment is about 30% higher than in November.

The release of the report comes just 90 minutes after January's producer price figures were the second sign this week that inflationary pressures are re-emerging in the US economy.

Earlier this week, the January Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that consumer prices rose more than expected last month, while retail sales recorded their biggest decline monthly in almost a year at the start of 2024.

So far, the more complicated outlook for the Federal Reserve, which could see plans to cut interest rates in the first half of this year delayed due to inflationary pressures, has not deterred investors and consumers.

The stock market closed at a record high on Thursday. And as Bank of America data showed earlier this week, investors haven't been this optimistic about the economic outlook in two years.

In Friday's report, Hsu noted, “Consumers continue to express confidence in continued slowing inflation and strong labor markets.”

Hsu added: “Five-year expectations for business conditions rose 5% to their highest level since December 2020.”

Between the excitement over AI, the improving environment in which corporate profits drive the stock market, and rising consumer expectations for the coming years, it's becoming difficult for investors to worry too much about the rise higher than expected producer prices or lower retail sales. month-long dive.

Treasury yields rose Friday morning following the PPI report. And growing ambiguity over the Fed's next move will likely maintain volatility within the bond market.

But a complicated week for the economic outlook does not change the broad outlines of the picture for the moment.

“The flow of data early in the year has been choppy and confusing,” Bank of America economist Michael Gapen wrote in a note Friday.

“Our (perhaps unsatisfactory) view is that investors should remain in wait-and-see mode,” the company added.

“Surprises in employment, inflation, retail sales and [industrial production] were probably all a combination of signal and noise. … We will need a few more weeks of data before we can draw solid conclusions about the trajectory of the economy.”

On Friday, February 16, 2024, the University of Michigan releases its preliminary consumer confidence figure for the month. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

