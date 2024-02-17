



U.S. national security is currently threatened by a new Russian threat, according to the White House: a “disturbing” emerging anti-satellite weapon that, while apparently incapable of “physical destruction” on the ground, could seriously disrupt military and civilian operations Americans in space. Some U.S. government officials suspect the system could be nuclear, a prospect that has raised fears that the Russian government could not only disable strategic satellites in orbit but, in return, deal a major blow to the U.S. economy by downgrading the both governmental and civil space. based operations. The threat is apparently so serious that lawmakers in Congress are sounding the alarm to the public.

Fortunately, the U.S. military has a relatively simple countermeasure to combat space weapons: Just send a fighter jet to blow the damn thing out of the sky. After all, the Air Force had done it before – once.

An F-15 fighter jet piloted by then-Maj. Wilbert 'Doug' Pearson Jr. pilots an ASM-135 anti-satellite missile on September 13, 1985. (Photo by Paul E. Reynolds/US Air Force)

In 1985, as the Cold War was winding down, the U.S. military found itself faced with a relatively new problem. The Soviet Union had developed a “robust” capability to launch small satellites into orbit capable of tracking U.S. Navy warships at sea, a capability that diminished the Pentagon's ability to suddenly project power on any which shore of the world without significant risk of detection. according to Maj. Gen. Wilbert “Doug” Pearson Jr. (Ret.), the one and only Air Force pilot to ever shoot down a satellite in orbit above the planet.

The U.S. military had been seeking anti-satellite weapons since the start of the space race, with the launch of the Soviet satellite Sputnik 1 in 1957, especially as fears about Russian space nuclear weapons grew at the height of the war. cold. According to Smithsonian magazine, previous efforts to develop anti-satellite weapons included, among others, air-launched ballistic missiles as well as “adapted versions” of the ground-launched anti-ballistic missile system. Neither effort proved a viable solution, even though a fast aircraft seemed to be the most likely platform to deliver a kill vehicle to an adversary's satellite.

“Previous programs identified how absolutely difficult it was to hit a satellite with another object, because objects in space, to be in orbit around the Earth, have to move at very high speeds, and hit something thing at very high speeds is very difficult,” Pearson told Task & Purpose about his miraculous space destruction in a 2020 interview.

In response to the Soviet Union's rapid development of “co-orbital” anti-satellite weapons in the late 1970s – weapons “designed to reach orbit, synchronize with their targets and explode, sending shrapnel to destroy enemy satellites,” according to the Smithsonian. — the Carter administration launched a weapons program that would lead to the development of the ASM-135 missile, the very system Pearson would use to eventually put a satellite into orbit. The concept behind the ASM-135 was simple: an aircraft would launch a two-stage missile aloft which would then release an autonomous “miniature homing vehicle” which would then impact an enemy satellite, smashing it into pieces at speeds reaching thousands of miles per hour.

In the early 1980s, Pearson commanded the F-15 Combined Anti-Satellite Test Force based at Edwards Air Force Base in California. When the time came to test the ASM-135, the F-15 was the logical choice for a delivery vehicle. At the time, the twin-engine fighter jet “was the real racehorse of the fighter community,” as Pearson said in his 2020 interview. “It was large and powerful enough to carry a fairly large missile on the center line. So it was the perfect choice. And it had good navigation capabilities, very reliable, and it could operate from many bases along the East or West coast.”.

After five successful test launches of the ASM-135 missile from an F-15, Pearson's team decided the time was right to test the system on an actual satellite target. The team chose the Solwind P78-1 satellite, a solar observation platform that has orbited the planet at an altitude of about 325 miles since its launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base in 1979.

Launch day was September 13, 1985. After encountering a tanker approximately 200 miles from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Pearson finally moved into position at an altitude of 30,000 feet to launch the ASM-135 onto the Solwind satellite, which was traveling at a speed of about 17,500 mph, some 300 miles above Pearson's plane. According to the Smithsonian, Pearson “fired the afterburners, accelerated the plane to Mach 1.3, and began a 60-degree climb” before pressing his plane's “pickle button” and launch the missile towards its target.

The ASM-135 missile quickly accelerated to 13,000 feet per second, streaking away into the distance. Because he couldn't get visual confirmation of the impact with the Solwind satellite, Pearson used his microphone to talk to the Air Force ground team at Vandenberg AFB, but his friend SCott on the ground “n 'couldn't get a word in because all the yelling and screaming in the control room totally overpowered him,' as Pearson recalled in his 2020 interview.

“Thirty-five years ago, hitting a ball with a ball seemed impossible to many people,” Pearson told the Smithsonian. “The F-15 ASAT program clearly demonstrated that a high-velocity object — faster than a speeding bullet — could be guided into a precise impact with another, even faster object.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Doug Pearson (left) and his son, Capt. Todd Pearson, joke with each other on Sept. 13, 2007, before Capt. Pearson took off on the Celestial Eagle Memorial Flight at the base Air Reserve in Homestead, Florida. (Photo Erik Hogmeyer/US Air Force)

Despite successfully shooting down a satellite in orbit, Pearson's glory was short-lived: the ASM-135 program completed only two additional test flights before congressional lawmakers cut funding for the effort. the following year, according to the Smithsonian. Pearson will retire in 2005 as commander of the Air Force Flight Test Center at Edwards AFB.

And while the United States has since developed other methods for disabling satellites — the Navy destroyer USS Lake Erie used a Standard-3 missile to kill a malfunctioning National Reconnaissance Office satellite in 2008 — no one else never matched Pearson's distinctive honor as a “space ace.” ” since that fateful day in 1985.

“I don’t know exactly what happened, but we demonstrated we could do it,” Pearson said of the abandoned program. “And we made it look relatively easy. It wasn't, but it was.”

Want to learn more about the military?

Be sure to receive the latest news about the U.S. Army, as well as essential information on how to join and all the benefits of service. Subscribe to Military.com and receive personalized updates directly to your inbox.

The story continues

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.military.com/off-duty/us-military-already-has-decades-old-countermeasure-russian-space-nukes.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

