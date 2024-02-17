AME Church leaders call for end to U.S. aid to Israel





Leaders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, one of the country's oldest and largest black Christian denominations, this week called on the United States to end its financial aid to Israel, saying the military campaign of several months in Gaza amounted to mass genocide.

The statement was issued by the Church's Council of Bishops, its executive branch, and signed by four senior bishops, including the council's president, Most Rev. Stafford JN Wicker.

Black churches and other religious groups have been calling for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas for months, in advertisements, open letters and social media campaigns. Black religious leaders of all faiths have amplified their calls as the death toll rises. More than 28,000 people have been killed in Gaza, according to health officials, many of them women and children.

But the AME council's statement goes further than a demand for a ceasefire, insisting that the United States immediately cease financial support for Israel. It came as Israeli forces entered southern Gaza and prepared for a ground attack on Rafah, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are trapped.

The latest war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7, after a Hamas attack on Israel killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. The conflict has been a point of tension between President Biden, who supported Israel during the war, and African Americans, many of whom have embraced the Palestinian cause.

Several black clergy said the war could weaken an already strained relationship between Mr. Biden and black voters, Democrats' most loyal voting bloc. The Black Church is seen as crucial in helping to mobilize support for Mr. Biden.

The AME Church, which claims nearly three million members worldwide, holds a special place in this effort. Last month, Mr. Biden became the first sitting president to speak at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, the oldest AME church in the South and the site of a racist massacre in 2015. Mr. Biden's appearance was aimed at reinvigorating African-American support for his campaign, although his speech was interrupted by protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In its statement, the AME council said the Israeli army had cornered Palestinians in Rafah and denied them access to water, food, shelter and health care.

He continues: After this torture, they plan to assassinate them. The United States of America will probably have paid for the weapons it uses. This must not happen.

Senior Bishop Adam J. Richardson Jr., one of four bishops who signed the statement, said it represents the voice of bishops who are the primary leaders of the AME church. It grew out of many conversations between leaders and members of the congregations, he said. Support for Israel's right to defend itself after the Hamas-led assault in October ultimately became more divisive as the war continued because the death toll was not proportional, he said .

What we are saying is enough is enough, we felt we needed to go further because the issue of money needs to be resolved, said Bishop Richardson, who presides over more than 200 congregations in Texas. Israel has the right to defend itself, but why are we paying? Why do we pay for the destruction of people?

Still, Bishop Richardson said it had been a difficult decision because the Church considers itself a Jewish ally. He made it clear that this statement was not directed against Israel, but rather against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

We hope that Biden will address the issue of money, but we are not saying that we do not support him or Israel, this is about financing a war, he said, adding that the confession would continue to organize and support voter registration drives.

A $95 billion foreign aid package, including the $14 billion requested by Mr. Biden for Israel, passed the Senate this week. Israel already receives more than $3 billion a year from the United States for arms and defense.

The Biden campaign and the White House have not commented on the AME Church's statement. A White House spokeswoman referred to recent meetings that White House officials Mr. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris held with black religious leaders in key battleground and primary states . A spokeswoman for Mr. Biden's campaign highlighted the president's increased criticism of Israeli tactics in Gaza. Last Thursday, he called them excessively.

Yet black religious leaders say their congregations are increasingly dismayed by the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Rabbi Peter S. Berg, senior rabbi of the Atlanta Temple, said growing pressure for a ceasefire led by some black religious leaders has sometimes proven insensitive to the plight of Jews with relatives and friends in Israel.

While we all want peace and an end to this war, I was disappointed to see some religious leaders call for a ceasefire without focusing on the repatriation of hostages and without holding Hamas accountable for the atrocities. they committed, Rabbi Berg said in a statement. January interview, adding: “Now is the time to double down on our strong relationships and be open and honest with each other.

The Rev. Michael McBride, senior pastor of The Way Church in Berkeley, Calif., and co-founder of the Black Church PAC, which helps progressive religious leaders organize, said he considered the statement AME as part of the continuing efforts of faith. leaders to call for an end to the war.

It is very clear to us that the approach of Netanyahu and the Israeli forces is to not care about the loss of civilian life, but to inflict collective punishment on all residents of Gaza, and some would even say on the Palestinians, at all costs. living throughout the West. Bank, said Mr. McBride, whose organization has called for a ceasefire.

In previous cycles, Mr. McBride said he and other faith leaders would spend months working with community organizers to plan strategies to get out the vote for November efforts, he said , which would now be fully intensified. Instead, much of their time is now spent organizing protests and marches against violence in the Middle East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/02/16/us/ame-church-us-israel-aid.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos