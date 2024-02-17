Starmer says despite the huge win, the work is not done.





By Becky Morton, Chas Geiger, Kate WhannelPolitical Reporters

Starmer: Results show 'a nation crying out for change'

Keir Starmer said there was “more work to be done” after Labor handed the Tories two by-election defeats.

The party flipped its majorities of 11,220 seats in Kingswood and 18,540 seats in Wellingborough, where the 28.5% swing was the second largest swing from Conservative to Labor in a post-war by-election.

Sir Keir said he was “proud” of the results, but “I don't want to go into a warm bath saying 'the job is done'”.

Rishi Sunak said “mid-term” opinion polls were “always difficult” for the government.

The Prime Minister said in Harlow, Essex, that the circumstances surrounding the election were “particularly difficult”.

The Wellingborough by-election was triggered by the ouster of disgraced former councilor Peter Bone and the Kingswood poll in which incumbent Chris Skidmore resigned in protest at government plans for new North Sea oil and gas licences. It is done.

Mr Sunak said the results showed his party “has work to do to show people we are delivering on their priorities and that is what I am determined to do, but it also shows there is not a lot of enthusiasm for the party” “he said. Keir Starmer and Labor are offering an alternative, and that's because they have no plan.

“When the general election comes, this is my message to the nation: Stick to our plan because we are starting to deliver the change the nation wants and needs.”

The turnout in Kingswood was 37% of registered voters, and in Wellingborough it was 38%. Both were about half the 2019 figures but close to the average for this parliamentary by-election.

Labor leader Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast his party was a “different party” to the one it had in 2019 and said the country was “crying for change”. He said voters “can see that we have answers to their problems.” .”

But he added: “There is always more work to be done.” He said he told his team to “fight like you're five points behind.”

“As any football fan knows, it is impossible to win the league with good results in February,” he said.

The result means that the Conservatives, who are trailing far behind Labor in national opinion polls ahead of this year's general election, have suffered their 10th by-election defeat in this parliament. This is more than any other government since the 1960s.

In Wellingborough, Labor MP Gen Kitchen, a former Londoner who worked in the charity sector and grew up in Northamptonshire, secured a comfortable majority of 6,436.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party suffered its largest drop in vote share in a by-election since 1945.

Mr Kitchen said: “The people of Wellingborough have represented Britain well and this is a remarkable victory for Labour.”

The Prime Minister said there were particularly difficult circumstances in which his party lost two by-elections to Labor.

The by-election took place after Bone, a former Tory MP, was disqualified from parliament over allegations of bullying and sexual harassment and then kicked out by voters through a recall petition.

Mr Bone has held the constituency since 2005 and has since increased his majority to make it a safe Tory seat.

His partner, Northamptonshire MP Helen Harrison, was chosen by local councilors as the Tory candidate to replace him.

“I will come back and fight for the general election,” Harrison told the BBC.

The Conservatives also face a challenge from the right, with Reform UK achieving its best by-election result since changing its name from its previous name, the Brexit Party, in 2021.

The Democratic Party came in third place in the two by-elections, winning 13% of the vote in Wellingborough and 10.4% of the vote in Kingswood.

Mr Sunak warned that voting for anyone other than the Conservatives would be voting for Sir Keir because the general election would be “between me and him, between the Conservatives and Labour”.

Nigel Farage, honorary chairman of Reform UK and former Brexit Party leader, told BBC Radio 4's World at One program that Labor would win the next election “with or without reform”.

He said the Conservatives had “sunk below the waterline” and it was time to “build a general movement for change”.

He claimed Conservative MPs would prefer to have him as leader rather than Mr Sunak, adding: [Conservative MP] “Jacob Rees-Mogg should be in the same party, Reform, Conservative or New.”

A source close to the Prime Minister's Tory critics said Labor was “charging towards a big victory, with the right-wing party enjoying support above 10 per cent”.

The source added: “Nigel Farage’s intervention two months before the general election has put us on the brink of extinction.”

Danny Kruger and Miriam Cates, co-chairs of the New Conservatives group, said the party needed to change course and called for cuts to taxes and legal immigration numbers.

Labor secured a majority of 2,501 over Tory candidate Sam Bromiley in the South Gloucestershire district of Kingswood, near Bristol.

Damian Egan, who resigned as mayor of Lewisham, London, to fight for the position he grew up in, said in his victory speech that 14 years of Conservative government had “robbed hope from our country”.

The constituency was held by Mr Skidmore, a former Tory member of parliament, from 2010 until he resigned over the government's climate policies.

The Liberal Democrats failed to secure more than 5% of the vote in either seat. This means the party lost the $500 deposit it had to pay to participate in the election.

Jacob, a former cabinet minister who represents the north-east of Somerset, said the Kingswood result was “not as bad as expected”.

He told the BBC that many Tory voters seemed to be staying at home and that “there could be more results in a general election, which focuses people's minds in a different way than a by-election.”

But the results put further pressure on the prime minister, with the latest official figures on Thursday showing the UK economy fell into recession at the end of last year.

It also comes at the end of a difficult week for Labor after the party backed off a key pledge to spend $28 billion a year on green projects and was forced to withdraw its support for a candidate in the upcoming Rochdale by-election over comments about Israel. no see. And Jews.

Sir Keir admitted the past week had been “bumpy” but insisted he had made the “tough” decision to “give up the Labor seat”.

