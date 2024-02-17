It's needed now: an emergency program for American defense production





Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine has exposed glaring deficiencies in munitions stocks and production in the West, including the United States.

Ammunition consumption rates by Russia and Ukraine have highlighted the inadequacy of current U.S. production targets, prompting constant warnings of empty bins from U.S. military leaders and analysts.

And yet, despite recent selective increases in both weapons and munitions, U.S. defense industrial production across the board is not at the level required to meet demand. Given the all-out war in Europe and growing tensions in the Pacific, America must not only be able to produce and deploy a wide range of defense equipment, but also rapidly increase its production in response to a sudden increase in demand, called peak capacity. .

However, the current approach to defense procurement and industrial production bodes ill for the United States and its allies.

We've been here before. Before entering World War II, the United States exploited its vast industrial base and transformed the country into the arsenal of democracy, or rather the arsenal of the world, for without its supplies of weapons and ammunition, neither Britain nor the Soviet Union would have been able to survive the German onslaught. President Franklin D. Roosevelt's successful fight against American industrial power has lessons for today.

In the weeks following the attack on Pearl Harbor in late 1941, Roosevelt created the War Production Board (WPB) to redirect American industrial power toward defense. Although the United States possessed formidable economic power, none of it was geared toward war production.

Even though the WPB prioritized and allocated scarce materials such as steel, aluminum, and rubber, and banned the production of non-essential goods, businesses could still operate on a profit-making basis.

Many companies found ways to convert their products into war equivalents, while others supplied the components for larger weapons.

The scale and speed of the changes was simply astonishing. War-related production rose from just 2% of GNP in 1939 to 40% in 1943.

Today, America's economy has changed greatly, as has the industrial engine that once powered Roosevelt's war effort. The globalization of production over the past three decades has led to the relocation of much of America's manufacturing industry, particularly to China.

The defense industry has undergone dramatic consolidation. Since the 1990s, the number of major aerospace and defense prime contractors has fallen to just five. This, combined with the threat posed by Chinese aggression and possible war in Asia, means that unless we take an innovative approach to procurement, we may not have enough time to fill our shortcomings.

For example, it currently takes up to a year between the supply contract and the actual delivery of ammunition for 155 mm howitzers and up to five years for the M1A2 SEPv3 tank, while the deadlines for which the industry can deliver the F-35 aircraft are insufficient.

Not to mention foreign military sales, with, for example, some $19 billion in contracts for U.S. missiles, rocket launchers and other weapons for Taiwan that are unlikely to be delivered before several years. In short, we face a serious national security vulnerability in that we may be forced to go to war without sufficient stockpiles.

The Pentagon recognized the continued vulnerability of the U.S. defense industrial sector and on January 12 released the nation's first National Defense Industrial Strategy. Written last year, the 59-page document outlines long-term priorities that will guide the DoD in creating a modern, resilient defense industrial system designed to deter adversaries and meet the production demands posed by the evolving threats.

The Pentagon's strategy focuses on four areas critical to expanding and modernizing the U.S. defense industrial system, with a timetable set for the next three to five years. Areas identified in the strategy include resilient supply chains, workforce readiness, flexible acquisitions and economic deterrence.

Although the Pentagon's Defense Industrial Strategy is an important first step, to fully address the problem, quickly and at scale, we urgently need an emergency program that will bring presidential authority under one roof , Congress, the Pentagon, especially its senior military and defense industry leaders.

The government should establish a Rearmament Task Force (RTF), which would include the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the leadership of the major combatant command (COCOM), particularly the commanding generals in Europe and the Pacific, the chiefs of five largest defense contractors and top members of Congress. , including the chairman of the House Budget Committee and the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The objective should be to review the current procurement process with a view to streamlining contracts and increasing capacity, and most importantly, prioritizing programs and platforms. This comprehensive effort should begin immediately, with a series of interim progress reports delivered to the White House and Congress at predefined intervals.

The RTF should become the primary mechanism for assessing our defense production needs and recommending funding levels to achieve current and future goals. It should also be used to establish a production schedule that prioritizes the requirements of different departments to reflect the risk assessment in different theaters.

As such, it will merge the geostrategic needs, force requirements, and defense production resources needed to rebuild the U.S. military so it can prevent conflict, while supporting our allies and partners.

The RTF should provide a model for remaking the Forge of Liberties in the United States. This is the time for government action, because, as FDR understood in the wake of Japan's deadly strike against U.S. naval and military forces in Hawaii, a national defense mobilization effort will not be solved by industry alone.

We need a whole-of-government, cross-sector effort to ensure the security and defense of the Americas in an increasingly unstable world.

Chels Michta is a non-resident researcher in the Democratic Resilience Program at the Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA). Chels is a former CEPA Title VIII Fellow and is currently a military intelligence officer serving in the U.S. Army.

The views expressed herein are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the Army, the U.S. Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.

Europes Edge is CEPA's online journal covering critical foreign policy topics in Europe and North America. All opinions are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the position or views of the institutions they represent or of the Center for European Policy Analysis.

