Migrant found in back of lorry at Newhaven ferry port, East Sussex

Six migrants were taken to hospital after being found in the back of a lorry at the Newhaven ferry port in East Sussex.

Police said they had arrested two men, one on suspicion of facilitating illegal entry into the UK and the other on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

The discovery at a Sussex port on Friday morning sparked a massive emergency response, with Border Force, police and ambulance services all attending the scene.

The vehicle reportedly arrived on a ferry from Dieppe on Friday morning.

The scene where the migrants were found at the Newhaven Ferry Port in the back of a lorry at East Sussex Port, with large emergency services responding.

A video circulating online appears to show someone wrapped in a foil blanket being taken off a ferry on a stretcher. No deaths were reported.

Martin Sinnock, 70, whose home overlooks the New Haven harbor entrance, said he saw a lot of activity and a large presence of emergency service personnel, including a helicopter landing on the dock shortly after the ferry arrived. He said he was very saddened to hear that the migrants were inside the vehicle.

A spokesman for ferry operator DFDS said: “We can confirm that migrants have been found on board the Seven Sisters.” [ferry]. Medical attention was provided immediately and the relevant authorities were contacted as per normal procedures. From then on, our crew followed their instructions.

In response to media coverage of the incident, Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, whose constituency includes Newhaven, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter): I am very concerned about this report.

The immigrants were found in the back of a truck at the New Haven Ferry Port.

From my office in New Haven, I can see a lot of activity on the other side of the harbour, and that's thanks to the response of emergency services.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service spokesman said they were called to the incident at the port at 9.40am on Friday. He added that a variety of ambulance resources were in attendance, including HART (Hazardous Area Response Team) along with other emergency service partners.

A Sussex Police spokesman said a number of people were found in a lorry aboard a boat in Newhaven Harbour.

A Home Office spokesperson said: Border Force is supporting emergency services in response to an incident at Newhaven Ferry Port.

As the case is ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further.

