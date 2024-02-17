Biden condemns House recess without providing new aid to Ukraine





By Matt Murphy and Anthony ZurcherBBC News, Washington

AFP via Getty Image

President Joe Biden said the U.S. House of Representatives' decision to order a two-week recess without providing new aid to Ukraine was “bizarre” and “outrageous.”

On Tuesday, the Senate approved funding worth $95 billion ($75 billion) for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan in a bipartisan vote.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, said the lower chamber would not vote on the plan without additional funding for border security.

Mr. Biden said failure to provide new aid could damage America's reputation.

“I won't say panic, but there is real concern about the United States being a reliable ally,” Mr. Biden said angrily at a White House news conference.

“It's time they stepped up, don't you think? You're on vacation for two weeks? What are they thinking? My God, it's weird,” he told reporters.

The president's intervention comes after President Johnson effectively rejected the Senate-approved bill that would have allocated $60 billion in new aid to Ukraine's military.

Some 22 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined Democrats in voting in favor of the legislation.

Mr. Johnson told reporters this week that the proposals did not meet his demands for new funding for the U.S. southern border, and insisted the House would “work to its will” on its own proposals.

“House Republicans have been very clear from the start of discussions that any so-called additional national security legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border,” the Louisiana lawmaker said.

He canceled votes scheduled for Friday with one day's notice, instead announcing a two-week recess. The move appeared to pull the rug out from under some members of his own party who were scrambling to quickly present an alternative proposal on aid to Ukraine.

The death announced Friday of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny adds urgency to calls by the United States to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin by funding Ukraine's fight against the Russian invasion, and could trigger new negotiations to find a way out of the legislative impasse. .

On Friday, addressing Mr. Navalny's reported death, Mr. Johnson said Congress would continue to “debate how best to move forward in support of Ukraine.”

“As international leaders gather in Munich, we must be clear that Putin will face a united opposition,” he said in a statement.

However, the political obstacles to the adoption of an aid plan by Congress remain significant. By the time the House of Representatives returns from recess, the focus may have shifted from discussions of Russian misdeeds to the U.S. government shutdown, which will take place during the first week of March without congressional action.

The United States has already approved $44.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine, but some in the Republican Party – pushed by former President Donald Trump – have become increasingly skeptical of additional funding .

The political impasse in Washington comes as Ukrainian troops were forced to withdraw Friday from Avdiivka, a key eastern town surrounded by Russian forces.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said his troops were withdrawing “to avoid encirclement and preserve the life and health of military personnel.”

The city, which has been the scene of intense fighting in recent months, is a strategically important area seen as a gateway to Donetsk, the neighboring Ukrainian regional capital, seized by Russian-backed fighters in 2014 and then illegally annexed by Moscow.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that the House's failure to address the need for new military aid was contributing to kyiv's troops struggling.

“Because Congress has not yet passed the supplemental bill, we have not been able to provide Ukraine with the artillery shells it desperately needs to disrupt these Russian assaults,” Mr. .Kirby.

