UK Work Visa: India-UK Young Professionals Scheme: 3000 visas available. Everything you need to know about the February ballot





The Home Office has announced a new ballot paper for the India Young Professionals Scheme. The upcoming draw is scheduled to begin on February 20, 2024 and end on February 22, 2024. The scheme allows successful applicants aged between 18 and 30 to live, work and study in the UK for 24 months. .

During the voting period, from 2:30 PM on February 20, 2024 to 2:30 PM on February 22, 2024, Indian nationals with a bachelor's degree or higher qualification are eligible to participate. The criteria also include having at least GBP 2,530 saved, with no dependent children under 18 years of age. Once selected, individuals must apply for a visa within 90 days, pay applicable fees, including immigration medical fees, and provide biometric identification. You must travel to the UK within 6 months of applying for your visa.

Do you think it checks all the immigration boxes?

A total of 3,000 slots will be allocated for India Young Professionals Scheme visas in 2024. Most of these seats will be available in the upcoming February 2024 poll, while the remaining seats will be available in the July 2024 poll.

Ballot entry is free, but the application process under the scheme costs GBP 298. Those who are not selected in the upcoming ballot can apply again in the next ballot.

Successful entries will be selected at random and selected candidates will be emailed the results within two weeks after voting closes.

To receive a visa, you must meet the following requirements: You must be an Indian national or citizen between the ages of 18 and 30. You must be at least 18 years of age on the date you wish to travel to the UK. You must have a bachelor's degree level qualification or higher (Regulated Qualifications Framework level). 6, 7 or 8) You must have savings of 2,530 to support yourself in the UK. You do not have any children under 18 living with you or for whom you are financially responsible. How to Apply If you are eligible, participate in the India Young Professionals Scheme ballot. If successful, you will receive an invitation to apply for a visa on the ballot paper. Prepare the documents required for application. Apply for India Young Professionals Scheme visa. Documents requiredValid passport or other documents showing your identity and nationality Minimum 2,530 in bank accounts (e.g. bank statements) Proof of eligibility Tuberculosis (TB) test results if you live in India or any other listed country Police report from India OR Certificate of Clearance – Criminal Record Check How to applyA blank page is required 2023 UK holds India Young Professionals Scheme vote in March and July, expanding opportunities for Hong Kong SAR, Japan, Korea and Taiwanese nationals through Youth Mobility Scheme I did. The recent February 2024 vote also included Taiwanese citizens. The Young Professionals Scheme is part of the UK-India Mobility and Migration Partnership, established in May 2021. This partnership highlights the commitment between India and India to strengthen cooperation on immigration violations and strengthen immigration preparedness. uk.

