



Dame Andrea Leadsom, the Health Secretary, said the plans would cut bureaucracy that currently prevents qualified overseas dentists from working in the country, while ensuring the highest standards of care and patient safety.

A shortage of NHS dentists led to hundreds of people queuing outside a new clinic in Bristol in the early morning earlier this month.

It was the first time the city had admitted new patients in more than six months, and the police had no choice but to intervene due to the practice of turning patients away.

Patient groups are concerned the plans will not solve the crisis, especially if foreign dentists are not obliged to carry out NHS work.

Dennis Reed, director of over-60s campaign group Silver Voices, said: The problem is not the number of dentists, but the number of dentists focusing directly on NHS work.

The worst possible outcome of this is that many overseas dentists will come and focus on their personal work.

worst outcome

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the recovery plan was not worthy of its title and there was no evidence that overseas dentists were more willing to undertake NHS work than those already in the UK.

The union said a record number of dentists were registered with the GDC, but the number carrying out NHS work had fallen to 2016 levels due to the tick boxes and targets.

The Department of Health did not provide any model to back up its claim of millions of new appointments and said it had no plans to increase capacity.

Eddie Crouch, BDA chairman, said: Dentists are being kicked out of the NHS for breach of contract, while the NHS remains in effect.

Overseas dentists are no more likely to adhere to a failed system than their UK colleagues. Ministers need to stop trying to fill leaky buckets and actually fix them.

Currently, dentists qualifying outside the European Economic Area must sit exams set by the UK's dental regulator, the GDC.

Dentists qualified from 14 designated universities in Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and New Zealand are also exempt from the exam, but only if they graduated before 2001.

Health leaders have described Britain's entrance exams as red tape and causing long delays for dentists to register Britons and begin treatment.

dental desert

It comes a week after the NHS announced a recovery plan to tackle the so-called dental desert problem by offering dentists cash incentives to relocate.

Among the bonuses on offer are 20,000 Golden Hello Pay to use when moving to an area without an NHS dentist and up to 50 extra grants for patients who don't book an appointment over two years, with the aim of creating 2.5 million extra appointments.

The minimum reservation fee will also increase from 23 to 28 days.

The proposals will be discussed by lawmakers in parliament for three months before the changes take effect.

Jason Wong, interim chief dental officer for England, said the proposals could be another important step in transforming NHS dental services to ensure faster access for patients.

GDC Director Stefan Czerniawski said this was an exciting opportunity, but added that it would take time to get it right.

