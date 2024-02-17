US plan for US mini-city of 30,000 monkeys for medical research faces backlash | Georgia





A plan to create the largest monkey breeding center in the United States, which would allow 30,000 macaques to move into equipped warehouses in Georgia, faces furious backlash from rights groups animals and some local residents.

The vast 200-acre complex is said to house an unusually large number of monkeys, which are then sent to universities and pharmaceutical companies for medical research. Over the next 20 years, the facility will herd a mega-troop of approximately 30,000 long-tailed macaques, a species native to Southeast Asia, into vast barn-like structures in Bainbridge, Ga. which has a human population of only 14,000 people. .

Safer Human Medicine, the company behind the new $396 million simian metropolis, said the monkeys would be kept in highly secure conditions, would not spread disease in the area and would be fed fresh local produce. .

We all depend on these essential primates to save the lives of our loved ones and ourselves, the company said in an open letter to residents that featured a simulated photo of monkeys happily playing with toys in a bright room resembling an apartment. .

But the project faces fierce opposition, with some Bainbridge residents calling on local officials to block construction of the proposed primate rectory. They are an invasive species and 30,000 of them are believed to be overrun by monkeys, said Ted Lee, a local resident. “I don't think anyone would want to have 30,000 monkeys next door,” added David Barber, who would live just 400 feet from the new facility.

Animal rights groups are also calling for the project to be abandoned, arguing that breeding primates for medical testing is cruel and provides little benefit in finding new treatments for humans due to differences between species.

Not only does this decision further threaten the survival of these primates in the wild, it perpetuates a cycle that we should break from, said Kathleen Conlee, vice president for animal research issues at the Humane Society. We urge local officials to reject the proposal to build this facility and the federal government to prioritize science that will ultimately save human and animal lives.

The vast majority of animal medical tests involve rodents, with only about 1% requiring primates, but the practice of conducting experiments on humans' closest relatives has long been controversial. The National Institutes of Health said in 2015 that it would no longer support biomedical research on chimpanzees, and welfare groups have called for a broader ban as well as a shift to alternative methods, such as using new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

About 70,000 monkeys are still used each year in the United States to test treatments for infectious diseases, aging and neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease, with researchers warning that the United States lacks available primates for testing . Safer Human Medicine said its mini-monkey city project would help alleviate this problem, while also creating more than 260 local jobs to care for the new residents, who will not be removed from the wild. The monkeys weigh around 5 to 7 pounds and, as their name suggests, have very long tails.

There can often be a lot of misinformation around animal research, a spokeswoman for Safer Human Medicine said. Our goal is to provide the Bainbridge community with accurate facts and information about our purpose and operations of the new facility. We still believe Bainbridge is the right location for this project and we plan to move forward with the facility plans based on the approvals and support we received early on in the project.

The facility had initially received tax breaks before construction, although these were withdrawn before local authorities decided whether to allow the project. Safer Human Medicine said it would continue its monkey containment plan even without the tax breaks. Edward Reynolds, the mayor of Bainbridge, has been contacted for comment.

