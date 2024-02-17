Those who attack Jews in Britain are not attacking Palestine. They are always acting like anti-Semites | Jonathan Friedland





The Jews are afraid of this news. Maybe the entire population feels that way these days. A morning bulletin consisting of wars abroad, a recession at home, and Donald Trump would make anyone want to turn off the radio and pull the covers over their heads. But for many Jews, the recent news causes particular distress. They participate in the story so often that it is almost unbearable to listen to it.

On Thursday they came across new figures showing a 589% increase in anti-Semitic incidents in the UK at the end of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. In total, more than 4,100 anti-Semitic hate incidents were recorded nationwide in 2023. In every police area in England. Most of this huge surge occurred after the Hamas attacks on southern Israel and Israel's bombing of the Gaza Strip after October 7. Some incidents involved knives, while others saw Jews being beaten with metal bars. Some victims were punched, kicked or spat on, while others had rocks, bricks and bottles thrown at them. Some people were forced to remove their religious clothing, including kippahs and skullcaps. Some of the abuse occurred online. Some of it was physical and personal. Some of them consisted of attacks on buildings, painting slogans on walls and breaking windows. Hundreds of incidents involved children on the way to and from school or inside schools. The figures compiled by the Community Security Trust – the same organization that helps organize volunteers who have long been forced to stand outside every synagogue and Jewish school in Britain – are the highest since CST began collecting data 40 years ago.

The news comes a day or two after Labor decided to drop Azhar Ali as a candidate in the Rochdale by-election. A tape of Ali has been released suggesting that Israel intentionally permitted the October 7 attack. That means they murdered, tortured, mutilated, raped, and kidnapped nearly 1,200 of their own citizens as part of a secret plot to retake Gaza. : A new version of the centuries-old concept of a Jewish conspiracy, the idea that the evil of the Jews was so evil that they were prepared to sacrifice their youth to further their plans.

Labor later suspended its candidate for the nearby Lancashire seat over comments about Israel. This coincided with an apology from London's Soho Theatre, after a stand-up comedian at the venue told an audience member to leave after failing to show enough appreciation for the Palestinian flag. When performer Paul Currie insisted that the Jewish man leave, audience members reportedly chanted, “Get out of here and save Palestine.”

You can see the pattern here. Many people would like to see a clear, bright line between anti-Semitism, which is clearly horrific and reprehensible, and the hatred of Israel that has been felt particularly strongly over the past four months. They want to keep the two in neat, separate boxes so the latter can be considered safely uncontaminated by the former. But like the weekly events, these statistics suggest that things get confusing when it comes to anti-Semitism and hatred of Israel.

One of the reasons is that when some people want to express their anger explicitly at Israel's actions, for example at Jewish targets who painted SS IDF on the wall of a former synagogue in Sussex . They are holding British minorities accountable for the actions of foreign governments thousands of miles away, a response that does not occur in other distant conflicts. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Orthodox Church in Britain was unprepared for attack. .

Although it may not be right, attributing the recent wave of hatred to outrage over Israel's actions may be giving too much credit to those wielding spray cans or throwing bricks. What's interesting about the latest numbers is that the biggest spike in anti-Semitic activity occurred immediately after the October 7 attacks. At the time, Israelis were still panicking, counting the dead and missing, and did not respond at all. As CST said: In the week following October 7, CST recorded 416 anti-Jewish hate incidents, a higher number than the following week. This indicates that celebration of the Hamas attack, rather than anger over Israel's military response in Gaza, has sparked unprecedented levels of anti-Semitism across the country.

Seen this way, when Israel appears in the news, either as a villain or as a victim, it acts as a kind of bat signal, calling anti-Semites out of their caves or, more subtly, unleashing anti-Semitic feelings lurking even in seemingly innocent hearts. It evokes. Azhar Ali was a man who made a career of working well with Jews and fighting extremism. But beneath the surface lies a medieval view of Jews.

But there is another, more awkward reason why it is difficult, if not impossible, to fully unravel anti-Semitism in Israel. Most Jews do not feel tied to the country. They may be angry about it, they may despair about the direction of the last few months, or even the past 57 years, since the occupation that began as a result of the 1967 war, but they are deeply connected to the war. Given the central place of the Land of Israel in ancient Judaism's most sacred texts, as much as the Jewish people themselves, there is little else to say. Even if they do not have family there, they recognize that Israel is the world's largest Jewish community and the world's only Jewish state. More deeply, they cling to the ideas that underpin their existence. After 2,000 years of endless, deadly persecution, serial deportations, massacres across Europe and beyond, and the Nazi genocide of six million Jews, the Jews need one place, one place. A haven where they can govern and defend themselves.

I have long believed that this connection would put pressure on decision-makers in Israel. Few are willing to acknowledge that whatever action is taken, Diaspora Jews will also feel the consequences. And perhaps this is the main reason why many Jews can no longer bear to watch, listen to, or read the news. It is the human reaction to the death and destruction in Gaza, as well as the killings of thousands of Palestinians, that are painful to witness in one report after another. Added to this is the knowledge that we will be blamed.

This week, Rabbi Jonathan Wittenberg, one of the clearest moral voices of British Jewry, joined the chorus warning of the consequences of a full-scale ground operation in Rafah. He spoke of his fears of the unimaginable suffering that could happen to the people of Gaza. But he also said he was writing this out of fear of the future hatred this would cause and that these actions could haunt us and the good name of Israel and the Jewish people for generations.

But if Israel is to be mindful of this connection, then so must its opponents. I have no doubt that the Soho comedian thought he was taking a righteous stand for the oppressed. But the result of his actions was the expulsion of a Jew from public places, a fate that had befallen Jews for centuries. When Jews are harassed and abused online, when Jewish students and students at school are yelled at or harassed, when Jewish tombstones are torn down and synagogue windows are broken, you are not dealing a blow to Palestine and Israel. You are standing next to the anti-Semites and racists who have always treated Jews this way, reminding them why they needed refuge in the first place and why they still need it.

Jonathan Freedland is a Guardian columnist.

Do you have comments on the issues raised in this article? To submit a response of up to 300 words by email for publication in the Letters section, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2024/feb/16/jews-uk-attack-palestine-antisemitism-labour-britain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos