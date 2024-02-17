Enthusiasm: Thousands join UK parents calling for smartphone-free childhoods | Smartphone





More than 4,000 parents have joined a group to ban smartphone use by young children, amid growing concerns about online safety and the impact of social media on mental health.

The WhatsApp group Smartphone Free Childhood was created by school friends Clare Fernyhough and Daisy Greenwell in response to fears about children's smartphone use and the standards for providing smart devices to children when they reach secondary school.

I have children aged seven and nine. Daisys has kids around the same age and we were both really scared and worried and didn't want our kids to have smartphones when they were 11 years old. This seems to be the norm now.

Fernyhough and Greenwell hope the movement will embolden parents to give their children smartphones until at least 14 and delay access to social media until 16.

But what was expected to be a small group of friends supporting each other turned into a national campaign, with the group exceeding 1,000 people within 24 hours of Greenwell posting a promotional Instagram post.

“We were completely surprised by this,” Fernyhough said. I just went absolutely crazy.

Daisy Greenwell. Photo: Alastair Bartlett/Tilt Shift Creative

The pair encouraged people to form local groups to respond to the demand. Before our eyes, in 30 minutes, 30 local groups had sprung up across the country and were continuing to expand, Fernyhough said.

The group, which turned into a community to allow more people to participate, now has about 4,500 members.

Smartphones expose children to a world they are not ready for. That's because children have access to pornography and content related to self-harm and suicide, which can have detrimental effects on their mental health, Fernyhough said. They were surprised to find that they just didn't need one. At that age, you don't need a smartphone. A brick phone can do everything you need it to do.

Ofcom research shows that 91% of UK children own a smartphone by the age of 11, and 44% by the age of nine.

We thought we had extreme views and so we wanted to stand in solidarity with each other, but the reality was that we had inadvertently opened the lid on something and we realized that people really need to talk about this and talk about it a lot. Fernyhough said he felt like one of the rest of us, but he didn't feel like he could talk about it.

Brianna Ghey's mother, Esther Ghey, earlier this week called for a complete ban on social media access for under-16s, saying more people will suffer mental health problems if tech companies do not take action to limit access to harmful content. He said it would be.

Brianna was murdered on February 11, 2023, and her mother believes she was vulnerable after spending too much time online.

Fernyhough's goal is to change the standards. Then, when the kids are finishing elementary school, the class gets together and says let's postpone until at least 14:00. It reduces peer pressure in secondary schools where there are many peers doing the same thing.

We don't want our children to attend secondary school alone, Fernyhough said. It's a nightmare and no one would do that to their own child. But if 20%, 30%, or even 50% of children show up in situations where their parents are making those decisions, they are in a much better position.

They can live their childhood as they should, focus on learning and enjoy the real world without spending their whole lives scrolling. We all know this is not good for them.

