Harris affirms U.S. commitment to stand with allies and lead in 'unsettled times' > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Vice President Kamala Harris today underscored the critical role of American leadership as world leaders confront global conflicts and threats to international peace and stability.

Speaking at this year's Munich Security Conference in Germany, Harris highlighted Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine as well as growing instability and conflict in the Middle East.

She also highlighted competition with China, the emergence of transformative technologies and the threat that the climate crisis will increase the risk to the international order.

“In these volatile times, it is clear that America cannot retreat,” Harris said. “America must stand strong for democracy. We must defend international rules and norms. And we must stand with our allies.”

Harris said his speech came amid questions about the future of America's role as a world leader.

“These are questions that the American people must also ask themselves: Is it in America's interest to fight for democracy or accept the rise of dictators and whether it is in America's interest America to continue to work closely with its allies and partners or go it alone,” she said.

The United States' response to these issues reverberates far beyond its borders, affecting not only the American people, but people around the world, the vice president said.

“As president [Joe] Biden and I have made clear over the past three years that we are committed to [pursuing] global commitment, for [upholding] international rules and standards, for [defending] democratic values ​​at home and abroad, and [working] with our allies and partners in pursuit of common goals,” Harris said.

This commitment to global engagement has translated into significant investments in building alliances and partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region – a key part of the United States' strategy for managing competition with China .

In the Middle East, the United States led international efforts to end the conflict in Israel and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack.

The United States also led efforts to counter regional aggression by Iran and its proxies and created an international maritime task force to counter Houthi rebel attacks on global shipping in the Red Sea.

U.S. leadership has also played a crucial role in defending Ukraine against the ongoing Russian invasion, which will soon enter its third year.

Earlier this week, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III affirmed America's unwavering resolve as he opened the 19th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group – a U.S.-led coalition and bringing together nearly 50 countries united to support Ukraine's short and long-term projects. long-term needs on the battlefield.

“When [Russian President Vladimir] Putin launched his unjust and unprovoked war, he was betting that Ukraine would collapse,” Austin said while leading the virtual UDCG meeting from Washington. “But he couldn't have been more wrong .”

The Secretary of State praised the courage and skill with which Ukraine responded to Russia's full-scale invasion, as well as the determination of international partners who rallied to support Ukraine's defenders .

“The countries in this contact group, almost two years later, are still united in a common goal,” Austin said. “The Kremlin continues to bet that we will all lose interest in Ukraine and that our support will waver and fade, but I am more determined than ever.

“This contact group remains resolute, fearless and firm,” he said.

In her speech in Munich, Harris also affirmed the United States' ironclad commitment to NATO under the Biden administration, an alliance that she said is now “broader, more effective and more unified than ever “.

Harris said the United States must continue to build on its progress and stand with its allies against tyranny and in defense of democracy.

“This is what represents the ideals of America,” Harris said. “And the American people know that this is what makes us strong. The American people will meet at that moment, and America will continue to lead.”

