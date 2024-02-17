Allow foreign dentists to work in the UK without qualifying exams to solve dental crisis





Foreign dentists can now work in the UK without a certification exam.

Ministers plan to scrap the overseas entrance exam currently required to allow dentists from non-European countries to work in the UK.

Currently, dentists who qualify outside the European Economic Area must sit exams set by the General Dental Council (GDC), the UK's dental regulator.

Those with qualifications from 14 designated universities in Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and New Zealand are also exempt from the test, but only if they graduated before 2001.

Four out of five NHS dental surgeries are currently not accepting new patients.

The new plans mean that overseas-trained dentists will be able to start working without formal confirmation of training, but will be supervised as they work.

This will give the GDC new legal powers to provisionally register dentists using its own judgment on qualifications.

Officials claim this will “ensure patient safety and quality of care are maintained”, while those on the new register will have to supervise the work.

This comes as part of efforts to tackle the dental crisis in the UK. That's because four out of five NHS dental surgeries are currently not accepting new patients.

Latest developments:

Andrea Leadsom has praised new plans to 'cut bureaucracy'.

A&E admissions have seen a sharp rise in dental-related admissions, including in children with cavities.

Health leaders described the entrance exam as a “bureaucratic process” that would lead to “long delays” for dentists to start treating patients.

Andrea Leadsom, Parliamentary Under-Secretary for Public Health, Start of Life and Primary Care, said the plan “will ensure the highest standards of care and patient care while cutting down on the bureaucracy that currently prevents qualified overseas dentists from working in this country”. He said. safety.

But dentists' unions have criticized the new plans, accusing the government of trying to “fill a leaky bucket” without addressing the real problems.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said 'recovery planning' did not live up to its title and that there was 'no evidence' that foreign dentists were more willing to work for the NHS than British dentists.

Despite record numbers of dentists registered with the GDC, the number carrying out NHS work has fallen to 2016 levels.

Eddie Crouch, BDA chairman, said: Breach of contract is leading to dentists being kicked out of the NHS, a job that operates every day.

Overseas dentists are no more likely to adhere to a failed system than their UK colleagues. Ministers need to stop trying to fill leaky buckets and actually fix them.

