Virgin Media O2 acquires wholesale UK fiber broadband network





Broadband ISP Virgin Media (VMO2) and its shareholders (Liberty Global and Telefnica) finally announced this afternoon their plans to “create the biggest direct network challenger to BT Openreach in UK history”. This will be the first to launch existing fixed-line broadband services. You can build a network that even wholesales from other Internet service providers.

Regular readers will know that Virgin Media (VMO2) has long been preparing to wholesale its network by setting up a dedicated fixed network business in the UK (or NetCo, as telcos call it). button.

Note: VMO2 is upgrading existing networks to the latest 10Gbps capable Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP / XGS-PON) technology, scheduled for completion by 2028 (Project Mustang).

In this case, the new entity, which will be a fully integrated subsidiary of VMO2 that will “have a neutral impact on the company's leverage and credit structure”, will consist of carrier cable (hybrid fiber coaxial cable) and fiber (FTTP RFOG and XGS). -PON) Network assets currently cover 16.2 million buildings across the UK.

The move marks a potentially seismic shift in the market, giving Openreach (BT) a truly major national-scale competitor in one fell swoop (Virgin Media's network covers around half of the UK's premises, although it is mostly urban). The move could also impact how Ofcom approaches future regulation in relevant parts of the market and will put additional pressure on other larger competitors such as CityFibre.

The structure is also said to pursue wholesale opportunities as an extended network alternative, while providing “future selectivity and flexibility in terms of financing” and playing a role in potential alternative net consolidation.

Lutz Schler, CEO of Virgin Media O2, said:

This is a logical evolution of our fiber strategy, creating a clear, focused and expanded network entity within the Virgin Media O2 family that underpins our transition to a full fiber network and strengthens our position as a major challenger to Openreach in the market. Working closely with stakeholders, this network business will provide a platform for potential future Altnet integration and wholesale opportunities and provide a broad choice of networks to other providers, as well as financing options. Nothing changes today, but work is progressing well and you'll hear more later this year.

However, to be perfectly clear, VMO2's mobile assets do not form part of NetCo and nexfibre (already open to wholesale), an independent fiber joint venture between Liberty Global, Telefnica (VMO2's parent company) and Infravia, will continue to operate separately . – We are focusing on expanding our fiber network into new regions. Nexfibre aims to scale FTTP to 5 million buildings outside of VMO2's current patch by 2026, and up to 7 million thereafter.

Once all planned fiber deployments are completed, the separate NetCo and nexfibre networks will reach up to 23 million homes (around 75% of the UK) covered by full fibre. This is just under the 25 million households served by Openreach. It is expected to be reached by December 2026. But Openreach is looking beyond this and is targeting potentially 26-30 million sites by 2030.

Further details and operational schedules will be announced in due course (although launch is not expected until the first half of 2025), subject to necessary regulatory approvals. In the meantime, fiber upgrade activities will continue unchanged at VMO2.

conclusion

One of the key takeaways here is that it is no simple matter for any ISP to access and utilize a new wholesale network. Most providers on the market today have spent a long time developing their systems and infrastructure to work with Openreach's network, but adapting to a new platform can take a lot of time and money.

Another challenge for ISPs choosing to take this leap lies in how to create a streamlined set of packages for consumers without creating confusion with existing services. Likewise, it is difficult to know at this stage whether the “new” wholesale network's offering will give ISPs as much flexibility as they get from Openreach (i.e. ISPs will not want to resell Virgin's tiers at the same price). .

Another big question is how Ofcom will react. Currently Openreach is the dominant national operator, often beholden to the regulatory whims of Ofcom, but the emergence of new major wholesale networks has changed this slightly. Time will tell, but Ofcom believes it may need to relax some of the rules further.

Above all, we must also consider the unpredictable impact on alternative network (altnet) providers such as Cityfibre, who previously only had to worry about Virgin Media on the retail side of the ISP's business. But now it will face more competition at the wholesale infrastructure level as well.

Cityfibre must maintain support from popular ISPs (e.g. Vodafone and TalkTalk). Otherwise, your FTTP plan may suffer. Clearly, the all-out textile war in urban areas will become more intense and complex than ever before. BT's stock price may also be a variable worth watching.

Finally, if Sky Broadband decides to migrate some or all of its customers in overlapping areas to the new NetCo, this would have a major impact on Openreach's revenues (Sky is second with around 5.7 million broadband customers). I am connected to VMO2 with a big ISP). ), doing so in bulk at scale would be a very slow and resource-intensive process.

On the consumer side, this competition could potentially result in more choice and lower prices, but it also tends to make the economic model for deploying full fiber more difficult as a result. Whatever the outcome, the UK's fixed-line broadband market has just experienced an earthquake, and we don't yet know what will happen during the aftershocks.

