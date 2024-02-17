Volkanovski vs Topuria Time: When does UFC 298 start tonight in the UK and US?





UFC 298's main event this evening features Alexander Volkanovski defending his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria.

Volkanovski made his fifth title defense by defeating Yair Rodriguez in July, but he lost to Islam Makhachev on either side of his stoppage win.

While challenging for the lightweight title, Volkanovski was overwhelmed by Makhachev in February and knocked out in the first round in October. Considering the brutal nature of the second result, when Volkanovski was notified late, some fans feared the Australian was preparing to face Topuria.

The undefeated Topuria, 27, is eight years younger than Volkanovski and has 12 of his 14 wins. Fighting against Spain, the Georgian has a versatile game and seemingly has enough power to threaten the champions.

When is UFC 298?

UFC 298 is scheduled for Saturday, February 17th at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The early qualifiers are scheduled to begin at 11 PM GMT (4 PM PT, 6 PM CT, 7 PM ET), while the regular qualifiers will begin on Sunday, February 18 at 1 AM (6 PM GMT, 8 PM CT). It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday. The main card is then scheduled to begin at 3am GMT on Sunday (8pm PT, 10pm CT and 11pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, UFC 298 will be broadcast live on TNT Sports, with the fight also streaming on the broadcaster's app and website. In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live. UFC Fight Pass also streams early prelims and regular prelims.

If you want to watch the event while traveling abroad, you may need a VPN to unblock streaming apps. Our VPN information is here to include and help you deal with VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN must ensure that it complies with local regulations and the service provider's terms and conditions.

multiplication

Volkanovski defeated Yair Rodriguez to unify the UFC featherweight title.

(Getty Images)

Volkanovski 5/6

Topuria 20/21

Via Betway.

Entire card (subject to change)

main card

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs Ilya Topuria (featherweight title)

Robert Whittaker vs Paul Costa (middleweight)

Jeff Neal vs Ian Machado Garry (welterweight)

Merab Dvalishvili vs Henry Cejudo (bantamweight)

Anthony Hernández vs Roman Kopilov (middleweight)

Ilia Topuria is 14-0 with 12 stoppage wins.

(Getty Images)

tryout

Amanda Lemos vs Mackenzie Dunn (women's strawweight)

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Todd Duffy (heavyweight)

Rinya Nakamura vs Carlos Vera (Weight)

AJ Dobson vs Treshon Gore (middleweight)

early qualifiers

Zhang Minyang vs Brenson Ribeiro (light heavyweight)

Yusaku Kinoshita vs Danny Barlow (welterweight)

Oban Elliott vs Val Woodburn (welterweight)

Andrea Lee vs Miranda Maverick (female flyweight)

