The thorny issue of the presidential age limit is gaining momentum in American political discourse | Joe Biden News





The question of whether there should be an age limit for US presidents was raised this week in a particularly high-profile public forum when Congresswoman Katie Porter said during a televised debate that such restrictions are a conversation between all elected officials that we should be having. .

Porter's acknowledgment came during a debate over candidates for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by the death of Dianne Feinstein in September and represents the latest example of a thorny issue that is increasingly becoming a topic of discussion in mainstream politics, as the inevitable rematch between 81-year-old Joe Biden and 77-year-old former President Donald Trump takes shape.

If elected, Biden will become the oldest sitting president in US history, a role he first claimed when he took office in 2021, while Trump would tie Biden for the record if he were to take office next January at the age of 78.

This is an unprecedented situation that has brought potentially uncomfortable questions about age to the forefront on cable and Internet news talk shows, in academia, and in public opinion polls. . Discussions about cognitive decline among older adults have proven particularly fraught, raising the specter of ageism and ableism as well as a vexing question: How old is too old to lead the richest and richest nation? powerful in the world?

This year, exceptional attention has been paid to the age of candidates, particularly the age of President Biden, Steven Austad, a professor specializing in aging at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said Thursday, as he was hosting a webinar on presidents and age.

It's a question that is not only raised by his political opponents, but has also been spoken about in hushed tones within his own party.

As Porter, a left-leaning Democrat who has aligned with Biden in the past, showed on Monday, those whispers can sometimes be deafening. As election season approaches, lawmakers, particularly Democrats, have been forced to confront the age issue more directly, according to Nicholas Beauchamp, a professor at Northeastern University in Boston who studies political discourse.

Whereas before, they avoided it in various ways, he said.

Beyond concerns that advanced age could harm public officials' ability to perform demanding jobs, critics have also called it a characteristic of political parties that favor loyal incumbents and seek to exclude potentially disruptive newcomers and more. representative of the country's youth.

Porter's comments speak to the divide within the Democratic Party between younger and older members, according to Beauchamp, who noted that the 50-year-old congresswoman is competing for the same demographic as Barbara Lee, a stalwart 77-year-old progressive. the race for the open seat in California.

So she's sort of in a strategic position where she has to emphasize her youth and empathize with younger Democrats, who might be more concerned about Biden's age, he said .

Uncomfortable question

In recent times, public discourse on the subject has reached fever pitch; elected officials stay in office longer as life expectancy increases.

Infirmities and illnesses affecting congressional leaders in recent years, including Feinstein, who died in office at age 90, Mitch McConnell, 81, and Chuck Grassley, 90, have increasingly fueled calls for impose age or term limits on members of Congress. the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Supporters argued that such limits would discourage parties from continuing to support older incumbents who are considered electoral safe bets.

But Porter's expression of the need to at least explore age limits strengthens the argument of those who say term limits are not enough. To be sure, Porter, who was responding to a question about presidential age limits during the debate, said she was not using age as a metric to measure Biden.

American presidents are already constitutionally limited to two four-year terms. There is a minimum age of 35, but no maximum age limit. Adding one would require a constitutional amendment, which itself would require massive and nearly impossible bipartisan support in both houses of Congress.

It would also force lawmakers to answer a question that many bioethicists and aging experts say is impossible: What would be the age limit?

Speaking during Thursday's webinar, geriatrician Dr. Bradley Willcox highlighted the difference between chronological age and biological age. Simply put, people age differently and maintain very different levels of functionality, despite some general trends.

He said it was not possible to set an age limit without it being arbitrary.

This completely cancels the relationship [between biological age and chronological age], because you can be 20, 25 years younger biologically, he said. So, are you going to make it a calendar age or your biological age as the limit?

He also emphasized problem-solving abilities such as inductive reasoning, the ability to draw broader conclusions based on specific evidence, and crystallized intelligence, the ability to make decisions based on accumulated knowledge that increases with time. 'age. During this time, memory and the ability to learn new approaches to solving problems tend to decline.

Jay Olshansky, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Illinois at Chicago, also described the folly of attempting to use other physical and medical measures to determine a president's fitness to serve in office. depending on his age.

I'm waiting for the cartoon to come out with two presidential candidates on treadmills connected to every device imaginable, he said. That's what running for president will be, a measure of cognitive functioning and physical functioning only and not all the issues that everyone cares about.

However, the issue of presidential age and age limits is unlikely to leave political discourse anytime soon.

This is consistent with public opinion polls that have shown broad support for imposing age limits. In October of last year, 82 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Democrats supported imposing a maximum age limit on federal elected officials, according to a Pew Research Center survey. A CBS News/YouGov poll taken a month earlier found that three-quarters of Americans support such a limit.

Last year, Republican Rep. John James introduced a constitutional amendment barring anyone over the age of 75 from becoming president, despite James' support for the 77-year-old Trump. The bill, largely symbolic, had no co-sponsor.

In North Dakota, an initiative to effectively set an age limit of 80 for congressional candidates appears to have garnered enough signatures this month to be placed on the ballot in the state's primary election. State in June, according to the Associated Press.

This effort would likely be subject to a constitutional challenge.

An indicator rather than a cause

Recent developments continue to fuel the debate, which pits supporters framing the issue as a political stick against opponents expressing legitimate discontent with aging politicians, Northeast's Beauchamp said.

Neither Biden nor Trump has managed to allay concerns about their advanced age. Notably, Biden and his surrogates were forced to respond to a report from special counsel Robert Hur, which painted the president's memory as severely limited, including not remembering the date of his son's death. In an interview, Biden presented himself as a friendly, well-meaning older man with a poor memory, according to Hur.

In a fiery rebuke, Biden took to the presidential podium to condemn the insinuations: How dare he? » he said, while defending his mental sense. Yet a gaffe later in his speech, in which he referred to Mexico instead of Egypt, may have weakened his rebuke of Hur.

Generally speaking, Biden and his allies have sought to view his age as an asset and a representative of his experience.

Likewise, Trump's primary Republican competitor, Nikki Haley, ridiculed the former president for several recent mistakes, including a speech in which he repeatedly confused former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with Haley.

Beauchamp believes, however, that current political discourse is perhaps best seen as a symptom of deeper issues surrounding the American political system and the norms that largely favor incumbent leaders.

In Congress, the answer to the question [of incumbency] it's money or gerrymandering or a combination of both, he said. And it's relatively simple.

But for party leaders and for the president, there is always this deeper question of the entrenchment of power, he said. Why hasn't the leadership of the Democratic Party changed since the 1990s?

Age is just an indicator rather than the actual cause.

