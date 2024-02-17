A British modeling agency has broken the catwalk taboo.





London (AFP) Breaking the fashion industry's strict conventions, British modeling agency Zebedee has been filling the catwalk with a variety of models for seven years.

It is now common to see models from all ethnic backgrounds on the catwalks of London Fashion Week, which began on Friday, with ethnic minorities making up about half of the shows. This is a significant increase from 14% just 10 years ago. january.

Zebedee is also working to increase visibility for visibly disabled and transgender models.

“It's still incredibly rare to see someone with a disability – London, Paris, Milan, New York – it's still very rare,” Zebedee co-founder Laura Winson told AFP.

Winson, a former social worker who often worked with disabled people, founded the agency in 2017 with her sister-in-law, Zoe Proctor, a former model.

She explained, “I launched it because I felt there was a lack of expression, fashion, and media.”

Zebedee works like any other agency, except that there are “visible differences” between all models.

Some are in wheelchairs, have limb atrophy or albinism, while others have Down syndrome.

According to UN statistics, approximately 15% of the world's population, or 1 billion people, live with some form of disability.

“But figures show that around 1% of people featured in advertising have a disability,” Winson points out. The catwalk presentation was even worse.

endless campaign

Two Zebedee models will hit the catwalk at London Fashion Week. Oscar, a transgender model with autism, will be exhibiting for Vic and Helen Kirkum, a young woman in a wheelchair for Gasanova.

This is a reward for Winson's years of tireless campaigning to convince designers and brands of the benefits of hiring diverse models.

“The first thing, of course, is the morally right thing to do: there should be equal opportunity for everyone,” she explained.

“Second, we can develop amazing, creative campaigns. We know our model can do that.”

“And the third reason, and the one that most customers care about, is the financial aspect.” That's because people with disabilities represent an important market, she added.

Zebedee's real success began in 2020 when Gucci selected Ellie Goldstein, one of its models with Down syndrome.

Goldstein has since graced the cover of British Vogue, and Zebedee is also going from strength to strength, representing over a thousand models in Europe, the US and Australia.

‘True change is happening’

Junior B, a British man who uses non-binary pronouns, began working with the agency in 2020. Junior B, who suffers from Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, often uses a wheelchair.

“Before I became a model, I thought someone in my position couldn’t do anything,” B Junior said in an interview with AFP.

“I think a real change is happening, especially among small businesses and businesses where young people are taking charge,” Modell added.

“Some brands really got the message.”

Despite the victory, Winson complained that progress was still too slow.

Laura Winson, co-founder and director of Zebedee, says progress is still too slow. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP

“Everyone knows who we are, everyone knows we exist. We can book disabled models if we want, but for some reason that doesn’t happen,” she complained.

“So I’m getting to the point where brands have to take responsibility somehow,” she added.

“We’ve been the leading fashion capital for several seasons in terms of size inclusivity,” said Caroline Rush, director of London Fashion Week at the British Fashion Council.

“I think the catwalks in London feel very different to other fashion centres. I feel they really reflect London society,” she added.

Known for its innovative young talent, London is known for designers like Sinead O'Dwyer putting on inclusive shows.

But Rush acknowledged that “there's still quite a bit of work to be done behind the scenes.”

2024AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20240217-uk-modelling-agency-breaks-catwalk-taboos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos