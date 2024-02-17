Mediator says Gaza talks 'not progressing as planned' after momentum in recent weeks





RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) Talks on a possible ceasefire deal in Gaza have not progressed as planned in recent days after good progress in recent weeks, key mediator Qatar said Saturday. as the Israeli prime minister blamed the Hamas militant group. not to change its illusory demands.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani highlighted the difficulties encountered in the humanitarian aspect of the negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under pressure to repatriate the last hostages captured in the October 7 Hamas attack, said he had sent a delegation to ceasefire talks in Cairo earlier this week at the request of US President Joe Biden, but does not see the response. point in sending them again.

Hamas wants a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of Palestinians detained by Israel.

Netanyahu also pushed back against international concerns over a planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, a town south of the Gaza-Egypt border. He said total victory against Hamas would require an offensive, once the people living there had been evacuated to safe areas. It is not clear where they will go in largely devastated Gaza.

New airstrikes in central Gaza on Saturday killed more than 40 people, including children, and injured at least 50, according to Associated Press journalists and hospital officials. The Israeli army said it had carried out strikes against Hamas.

Five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house outside the southern city of Khan Younis, health officials said, and five others, including three children, were killed in an airstrike on a building north of Rafah. Dr. Marwan al-Hams, director of Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital, said more bodies were being pulled from the rubble.

Israel's air and ground offensive was sparked by the October 7 attack that killed some 1,200 people in Israel and took 250 others hostage.

The Gaza Health Ministry on Saturday raised the total death toll in Gaza to 28,858, saying the bodies of 83 people killed in Israeli bombings had been taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours. The count does not distinguish between combatants and civilians, but the ministry says two-thirds of those killed are women and children.

The war has also caused widespread destruction, displaced around 80% of Gaza's population and sparked a humanitarian crisis in the Hamas-run enclave.

EGYPT CONCERNED BY RETURNS

More than half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are crowded into Rafah, which Israel presents as the last major bastion of Hamas fighters.

Biden urged Israel not to conduct an operation there without a credible plan to protect civilians and instead focus on a ceasefire. Egypt has said an operation could threaten its diplomatic relations.

Israel has said it does not intend to force Palestinians into Egypt. New satellite photos, however, indicate that Egypt is preparing for this scenario. The footage shows Egypt building a wall and leveling the land near its border with Gaza.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who also spoke at the Munich Security Conference, said our intention was not to provide safe areas or facilities, but we would provide support to innocent civilians, should this take place.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi said in a call with the French leader that Egypt categorically rejects the movement of Palestinians to Egypt in any way, shape or form, according to the office of 'el-Sisis.

Two senior Egyptian officials said Egypt was building additional defensive lines in an existing buffer zone that extends 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details with the media.

The buffer zone, built as part of Egypt's fight against the Islamic State group's insurgency, was intended to prevent the smuggling of weapons into and out of Gaza.

ANOTHER CHALLENGE FOR AID

Israel has not presented specific evidence to support its claim that Hamas is diverting UN aid, and its targeted killings of Gaza police commanders guarding truck convoys have made distribution of goods virtually impossible. safely, a top US envoy said in a rare public criticism of Israel.

David Satterfield, the Biden administration's special Middle East envoy for humanitarian issues, said criminal gangs are increasingly targeting convoys after police escorts leave following Israeli strikes.

We are working with the Israeli government and the Israeli military to see what solutions can be found here, because everyone wants to see the aid continue, Satterfield told the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace on Friday. One solution will require some form of security escort back.

Satterfield said Israeli officials have not presented specific evidence of misappropriation or theft of U.N. aid, but that militants have their own interests in using other aid channels…to determine where and to whom the aid goes.

Israel has repeatedly claimed that Hamas was diverting aid, including fuel, after entering Gaza, a claim denied by U.N. humanitarian agencies. Last week, an Israeli airstrike on a car killed three senior police commanders in Rafah. Two officers were killed in another strike.

Satterfield also addressed the challenges of the main United Nations agency helping Palestinians in Gaza, whose director accused Israel in remarks published Saturday of trying to destroy the organization and warned that its operations would end in April without further Support.

ISRAELI TROOPS ENTER HOSPITAL

In recent weeks, the Israeli army has focused on Khan Younis, Gaza's second-largest city and Hamas stronghold.

The army announced on Saturday that it had arrested 100 suspected Hamas militants at the city's Nasser hospital. Israel's defense minister said at least 20 of those arrested were involved in the October 7 attack.

The Health Ministry said troops transformed the hospital into military barracks and arrested large numbers of medical staff. Israel says it does not target patients or doctors, but staff say the facility is struggling under heavy fire.

Nour Abou Jameh was among thousands of refugees housed at Nasser Hospital who were forced to leave last week. Shooting and shelling came from all directions, Jameh said. When we left at night, there were dead bodies in the streets and even the tanks were approaching and crushing them.

