Macron ally says Britain must strengthen European defense ties to counter Trump threat | foreign policy





Donald Trump's possible return to the White House represents an existential threat to European security that can only be resolved if Britain becomes a credible defense partner with the rest of Europe, one of Emmanuel Macron's closest allies has said.

Benjamin Haddad, the former head of the Atlantic Council's European program and one of the people closest to French foreign policy thinking, has long argued that the fundamental shift in American politics symbolized by Trump's popularity should require European defense to become more autonomous from the United States.

A member of the French Parliament's European Committee said in an interview: 2024 is existential for Europe. If the United States were to end support for Ukraine (a likely scenario), we would have two options. We say we no longer have the means to help Ukraine, enter into negotiations more favorable to Putin, look the other way, and as a result encourage further attacks not only in Ukraine, but also elsewhere. Or we could put in place measures to help Ukraine defend itself without the United States, which is what Macron recently advocated.

Haddad was in London in part to discuss what role Britain could play in developing stronger European defense forces. His visit has become more urgent due to Trump's public threats about the future of NATO and the deadlock in the U.S. Congress over a Ukraine aid package.

The author of Paradise Lost, a book examining the impact of Trump's rise on Europe in 2019, said: When Trump was elected in 2016, many Europeans and Americans were tempted to think it was an accident of history or the result of Russian interference in the media. But it's not a harbinger of things to come and deeper trends.

Polls are now much more favorable to Trump than they were in 2016, and it's unclear what he will do in office. But Trump need not formally leave NATO to express a challenge to the alliance's credibility.

Uncertainty is already a strategic challenge for Europe, especially for Ukraine. I am concerned that it will be much more difficult for Congress to reach compromise on an aid package in an election year. We must read the writing on the wall. There is a long-term pivot in the United States toward Southeast Asia and unilateralism.

Americans have been warning us for a long time. Robert Gates, US Secretary of Defense under Barack Obama, warned that the next generation of Americans would not be willing to pay for European security.

Haddad said the best way to keep the transatlantic alliance strong was to strengthen Europe's defenses, arguing that those who say this could defeat the United States are stuck in old ways of thinking. It is incredibly counterproductive to think that we can pin Americans on Europe by demonstrating our weaknesses, divisions, and inability to act. That will drive them out.

He said the convergence of ideas across Europe about the scale of the Russian threat has already transformed the size of Europe's defense budget, but now Europe must adopt Estonia's defense bond plan to put arms production on a war footing and build a stronger common Europe. said. Defense procurement capabilities to provide certainty to industry and begin raiding Russian central bank assets to rebuild Ukraine. He also said that if voters accept more defense spending, he would expect more defense spending to help boost jobs in Europe than in the United States or South Korea.

He said frankly that Britain must participate if Europe's defense power is to be strengthened. There can be no credible idea of ​​long-term European defense sovereignty without engaging the UK in a strong way. After Brexit, we missed an opportunity when Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier proposed a security and defense treaty to the EU, but that proposal was not accepted. I hope that's something we can improve upon in the context of the Ukraine and U.S. elections.

He said Europe must consider the implications of losing the U.S. nuclear umbrella. The topic of nuclear sharing has been very taboo in France and although France is not part of the NATO nuclear planning group, President Macron has now proposed a dialogue with Europe on this, as he has said many times that our vital interests are at the European level. .

We are not talking about the concept of shared decisions, but about how French and British nuclear deterrence could be useful for the security of Europe.

He praised British Foreign Secretary David Cameron for his willingness to challenge Republican unilateralists in the United States.

But he said there was also a need to listen very seriously to the scathing response from Republicans to Sir Cameron's claims. We must ask ourselves whether we will rely on voters in Montana, Wisconsin, and Michigan to keep Europe safe. Basically, European security is like flipping a coin every four years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/feb/16/uk-must-deepen-europe-defence-ties-in-face-of-trump-threat-says-macron-ally The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos