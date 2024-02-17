With aid to Ukraine at stake, President Johnson challenged by the far right





WASHINGTON (AP) When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to congressional leaders in Washington late last year, he told them privately what is now public: With American weapons, they could win war against Russia, but without them, Russian President Vladimir Putin would be victorious.

In a subsequent meeting with new House Speaker Mike Johnson, a looming deadline for supplies was discussed.

Now, as US aid to Ukraine falters in Congress, it is up to Johnson to decide what happens next.

Republican leaders will weigh whether the House agrees to approve more aid to Ukraine or allows the U.S. commitment to weaken, bringing an end to Kiev's struggling young democracy.

President Joe Biden said he told Zelensky in a phone call Saturday after Ukraine announced the withdrawal of its troops from the eastern town of Avdiivka that he remained confident in the fact that American funding would eventually arrive. But when asked in an exchange with reporters whether he was sure a deal could be reached before Ukraine lost more territory to Russia, Biden replied: “I don't am not.

Look, the Ukrainians fought so courageously, he said. There's so much at stake. The idea is that now, when they run out of ammo, they'll leave. I find that absurd.

Zelensky said during a news conference with Vice President Kamala Harris in Germany that Ukraine was counting on a positive decision from Congress for vital aid from its strategic partner. Earlier, at a security conference in Munich, he warned of an artificial arms deficit for his country.

The upcoming policy and policy decisions in Congress are very uncertain. Johnson insists he won't rush to approve the Senate's $95.3 billion foreign aid plan, despite overwhelming support from most Democrats and nearly half of Republicans. But he hasn't yet charted a path forward in his room.

While many members of Congress view Putin as a global threat, particularly after Russia's intervention in the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump, Johnson's far-right colleagues are increasingly ambivalent about Putin's aggression and authoritarian leadership, as shown by conservative Tucker Carlson admiring videos from Moscow after his recent interview with the Russian leader.

Even the sudden death of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most famous political prisoner and Putin's biggest rival, did not appear to prompt the House speaker on Friday to pledge support for Ukraine.

As Congress debates the best path forward to support Ukraine, the United States and its partners must use every means available to prevent Putin from financing his unprovoked war in Ukraine and aggression against the Baltic states, Johnson , R-La. , said in a statement.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris shake hands at the end of a joint news conference at the Munich Security Conference (MSC), in Munich, Germany, on Saturday February 17, 2024. (Tobias Schwarz/Pool via AP)

Barely months in office, the new president is prone to procrastinating on the big issues of the day as he tries to unite his deeply fractured but paper-thin Republican majority, which is filled with promising figures challenging his leadership and, sometimes, threatening his ouster.

In one of his first interviews since taking the gavel in October, Johnson told Fox News' Sean Hannity that Congress was not going to abandon Ukraine.

But in the months since, Johnson's bottom-up leadership style, in which he strives to listen to all comers, has created a leadership vacuum on Ukraine aid that others are more and more willing and able to fill.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a Trump ally who opposes increased aid to Ukraine, said he hopes to lead a new generation of Republican lawmakers eager to turn away from traditional interventionism of the Republican Party in the world.

Gaetz said he believed additional U.S. military aid to Ukraine risked escalating the conflict in a way potentially harmful to Americans.

And I think that's much more important to my voters than which guy will rule Crimea, Gaetz said, referring to the region that Russia has claimed from Ukraine as its own.

If the $95 billion aid plan comes to a vote, Johnson would find overwhelming support in the House from a coalition of Democrats and Republicans. The anchor of the program is $61 billion for Ukraine, mostly in the form of military equipment from the United States. The country also sends foreign aid and humanitarian aid to Israel, Gaza and its allies in the Indo-Pacific region, including Taiwan.

There is only one Plan A, to ensure that Ukraine gets what it needs, Harris said alongside Zelensky in Munich. She added that we must be steadfast and cannot play political games.

Biden and Democratic congressional leaders are imploring the president to shed his right wing and join forces with them to send a radical bipartisan message of American leadership by supporting Ukraine and affirming the United States' commitment to its allies around the world, especially as Trump criticizes the NATO alliance.

House Republicans can either choose America's national security interests or choose Vladimir Putin and Russia, which is not a difficult choice, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said after addressing spoke with Johnson midweek.

The national security bill is expected to come up for an up or down vote, and it will pass with overwhelming support from both Democrats and Republicans, Jeffries said.

But for Johnson, who is contemplating his own political future, the choices are different. If he turns to Democrats for a partnership, he risks facing immediate calls for his ouster. That's what happened when the far right expelled his predecessor, former Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy, after he joined forces with Democrats to pass legislation last fall to prevent the shutdown of the federal government.

Congress is out for a recess, but various coalitions of lawmakers have stepped into the void to try to find solutions to help Johnson bridge the divide.

One idea from centrist Republican and Democratic lawmakers would be to cut the budget to $66 billion, mostly military aid, including nearly $48 billion for Ukraine, but without the economic or humanitarian aid in the Senate-passed bill. . It would also involve imposing strict immigration controls at the U.S.-Mexico border, similar to those that Republicans had advocated for, but ultimately rejected, in the Senate compromise.

Another idea would be to seize some of the $300 billion in Russian assets deposited in U.S. banks, something the Biden administration has considered and which Johnson appeared to mention in his Friday statement as he seeks ways to avoid using taxpayers' money to finance the army. aid to Ukraine.

One long-term proposal would be to use a procedural tool, known as a discharge petition, to force the House to vote on the Senate package. But that would require a level of support that seems out of reach on both sides of the aisle.

Democratic Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, an Air Force veteran who recently visited the Baltic region where her state's National Guard troops joined forces with Lithuanian allies, said I am stunned by the fact that his colleagues do not understand the Russian threat.

When Johnson said the House would work according to his will rather than passing the Senate's package, Houlahan said the House's will was to vote for it.

He knows better than that that there are more than 300 of us who want to vote in favor of this package, she declared.

He is the Speaker of the House, she said. He is not the spokesperson for the Republicans.

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Munich and AP Writer Aamer Madhani in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, contributed to this report.

