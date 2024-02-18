Deadliest US Marine Corps sniper in history dies at 75





Join Fox News to access this content

Plus, get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos, and more with your free account!

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email address, you agree to the Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Financial Incentive Notice. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The deadliest sniper in U.S. Marine Corps history has died.

Chuck Mawhinney, 75, died on February 12, 2024 at his home in Baker City, Oregon, according to local reports.

Mawhinney holds the record for most confirmed casualties in Marine 103 history, with 216 additional probable casualties.

UNCLE OF MARINE KILLED IN DEADLY CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER CRASH SAYS NEPHEW DIED BECAUSE OF “STUPID MISTAKE”

Legendary Marine Corps sniper Charles “Chuck” Mawhinney died at his home on February 12 at age 75. He holds the Marine Corps sniper record with 103 confirmed kills in Vietnam. (Vintage Rifle Shooting Club)

This figure also makes him the deadliest sniper of the entire Vietnam War.

For many years, Mawhinney did not boast or publicize his record of confirmed murders. He did not even detail with those close to him the extent of his career as a sniper.

This changed when he was mentioned in a war memoir which briefly noted his outstanding achievements.

MILITARY BRANCHES Open Their Checkbooks on Super Bowl Pitch Amid Deepening Recruiting Crisis

Mawhinney kept quiet about his career as a record-breaking sniper for many years after being discharged from the military. He barely talked about it with those close to him until a former observer mentioned his accomplishments in a book. (Reacon & Sniper Foundation/Facebook)

“Dear Mom: A Sniper’s Vietnam” is a memoir written by fellow sniper Joseph T. Ward. At one point, the author claimed that Mawhinney had confirmed 101 victims. Ward briefly served as an observer for Mawhinney during the war.

This incredible number of casualties initially sparked skepticism from veterans and military historians. But research proved his stellar career to be true and he actually had two more confirmed victories than Ward had thought.

“It was the ultimate hunting trip: one man hunting another man hunting me,” Mawhinney, an experienced hunter, told the Los Angeles Times in a 2000 interview. “Don't talk to me about hunting lions or hunting elephants; they don't fight back with guns and scopes. I just loved it.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mawhinney's extraordinary number of casualties also made him the deadliest American sniper of the entire Vietnam War. (Reacon & Sniper Foundation/Facebook)

Mahwinney finally told his entire life story from his own perspective in 2023 in “The Sniper: The Untold Story of the Marine Corps' Greatest Marksman of All Time”, a chronicle of his career written by author Jim Lindsay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/us/chuck-mawhinney-deadliest-sniper-us-marine-corps-history-dies-75 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos