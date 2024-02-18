In Munich, Zelensky urges US and other allies not to abandon Ukraine





MUNICH Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pleaded Saturday for the United States and other international supporters to stand by Ukraine, warning a gathering of political leaders and security and defense officials that his country, s If left alone, it would be destroyed by Russia.

Zelensky, in a speech at the annual Munich Security Conference, appeared to directly address members of Congress who are blocking crucial aid, pointing to short-term deficits on the battlefield as well as the long-term threat term posed by Russian aggression against the rules. an international order based on the international order.

His remarks come as Ukraine withdraws from the strategic eastern town of Avdiivka, sealing Russia's most significant territorial victory since the capture of Bakhmut last spring, and as the death of the head of opposition Alexei Navalny has placed renewed emphasis on President Vladimir Putin's brutal crackdown on dissent.

Adding to the unease at the annual conference in Munich, former President Donald Trump suggested a week ago that he would encourage Russia to attack NATO countries if they do not spend enough on defense, thereby worsening questions about American reliability in the years to come.

In Munich, senior US officials, including Vice President Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, tried to reassure their allies. But as they do not have much concrete to offer apart from sunny words, they have made little progress with the alarmed and pessimistic Europeans. Many European policymakers are expecting a Trump victory in November, given President Biden's low poll numbers, and they are beginning to plan accordingly.

Questions about the impasse in Washington over aid to Ukraine and about U.S. leadership in the world more generally dominated the annual conclave.

Zelensky last visited the conference two years ago, just days before the Russian invasion. At the time, war seemed inevitable, with thousands of Russian troops massing on the border, although Zelensky said then that he did not expect an attack. Since then, Ukraine's leaders have held on despite considerable odds, even as front-line troops warn they are quickly running out of manpower and ammunition.

As the House just took a two-week recess despite not approving new aid to Ukraine, Zelensky noted dryly that unlike Western politicians, Putin was moving quickly. Please everyone remember that dictators don't go on vacation, he said.

Zelensky attempted to clarify the issues without directly calling on American officials. Asked by CNN's Christiane Amanpour what he would say to Republicans blocking aid to Ukraine, Zelensky joked: Is that shown on TV now? Then he said he would not comment.

The Ukrainian leader, known for his fiery speeches and direct appeals, took the time to politely acknowledge U.S. support for Ukraine thus far and invite a certain Republican presidential candidate to visit him.

Trump's threat against NATO allies not spending enough on defense was just his latest statement to spark concern in kyiv. The former president also claimed he could resolve the war in a day, a claim that alarmed Ukraine's supporters who fear Ukraine would be forced to cede large swathes of sovereign territory.

Zelensky said he would be happy to work with Trump and also show him around. If he comes to Ukraine, Zelensky said, I am ready to accompany him to the front line.

European policymakers at the conference said they were increasingly concerned that weakening support from Washington means Putin could be tempted to test NATO if Trump wins. Some leaders are expressing new interest in strengthening Europe's nuclear arsenal to guard against an errant Washington. Others say it is necessary to deepen European defense cooperation in case Trump abandons American guarantees on their security.

Harris, speaking alongside Zelensky on Saturday, told reporters that we are unwavering and that this has nothing to do with an election cycle. It has to do with who we are and what kind of country we want to be, a country alongside our friends.

But a senior European diplomat at the conference said there was a difference between sound and image in the message coming from the United States. The picture, the diplomat said, was evident, particularly when Republican lawmakers at the conference spoke about their need for border security. This message did not convince some Europeans, who pointed out that they had welcomed a wave of millions of Ukrainian refugees over the past two years. The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity to speak candidly about his uncertainty about U.S. commitments.

Ukraine's leaders, meanwhile, said they were determined to continue fighting, but they also said they were approaching a crucial and dangerous threshold as they ran out of ammunition for their air defense systems. If kyiv is no longer able to protect its skies, they said, civilians in Ukrainian cities will be in much greater danger and the country's economy will suffer as well.

The impact of the funding delay is already being felt on the battlefield, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Munich on Saturday.

There has been a reduction in the flow of standard and air defense munitions, he said. It is therefore urgent to make a decision in the United States.

The sheer size of the U.S. economy and the might of its military make unlocking aid the priority for Ukraine and NATO allies, he said.

The most important decision today is for the United States to agree to a package of support measures for Ukraine, he said. Quite simply because of the scale and military capabilities available to the United States.

Speaking alongside Zelensky, Harris repeated what has become an American mantra: that there is no plan B for helping Ukraine because plan A, which is to pass the $61 billion dollars of support for Kiev by Congress, will ultimately succeed.

Many European policymakers in Munich said they were not convinced this would actually happen. They said they lacked good substitutes for U.S. military aid as Europe's defense industry grows, but hoped to be better able to produce large quantities of shells and more advanced equipment in the years to come.

For now, some of them think that the best option might be for Europe to purchase American military equipment on behalf of kyiv. But, they add, such a move has uncertain political support on the continent and is unlikely to lead to arms deliveries at the speed needed to help Ukraine in its current weapons field dilemma. battle.

“I don't think there's a member of Congress from either party who didn't stand up and swear on a Bible during the first weeks of the war that we will be with Ukraine,” said one of the members of the large congressional delegation to the conference, Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, who expressed frustration with House Republicans' hesitant support for Kyiv.

