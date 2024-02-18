Kamala Harris on Trump: No previous US president has bowed to a Russian dictator before | Kamala Harris





Kamala Harris on Saturday criticized Donald Trump's attempt to persuade Russia to attack U.S. NATO allies who fail to pay their dues, saying the American people would never accept a president who would bow to a dictator.

The vice president's comments, in a lengthy interview on MSNBC's The Weekend, represent one of the sharpest critiques yet of Trump's apparent allegiance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Joe Biden's White House has previously called remarks the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination made last week at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania appalling and unbalanced.

The idea that the former president of the United States would say what he quotes would encourage a brutal dictator to invade our allies, and that the United States of America would just stand by and watch, Harris said . No American president, regardless of party, has ever bowed to a Russian dictator.

We see an example of something that I believe the American people would never support, namely a current or former American president kowtowing with these kinds of words, and apparently with intent to drive, to a Russian dictator .

Harris, who was interviewed in Germany, where she is attending the Munich Security Conference, also attacked House Republicans who are blocking the Biden administration's $95 billion foreign military aid package.

The bill includes funds for Ukraine's defense against Russian invasion. But it was disconnected from U.S. border security measures that Republicans insisted they wanted and then voted against.

We must do our part [to support Ukraine]and we have been very clear that Congress must act, she said.

I think all members of Congress and all elected leaders would understand that this is a moment where America has the ability to demonstrate through action where it stands on issues like this, it's that is: do we stand with our friends in the face of extreme brutality? or not?

She expressed confidence that the $95 billion Ukraine-Israel plan, passed by the Senate on Monday by a 66-33 vote, would also gain bipartisan support in the Republican-controlled House. However, so far Republican Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to allow the vote and the House is in recess.

One point that gives me some level of optimism is that we clearly know that there is bipartisan support, both in the Senate, of which we saw a demonstration, and in the House, she said.

So let's put this to a vote in the House, and I'm sure it will pass. We are working towards this and we are not giving up.

Harris was also asked about Biden's increasingly tough approach to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the president this week warning of an escalation of the military attack in Rafah without a security plan for up to 1.5 million Palestinian civilians trapped.

We have made it clear that we defend Israel's right to defend itself. However, how it is done is important, she said.

Far too many Palestinians, innocent Palestinian civilians, have been killed. Israel [needs to take] concrete measures to protect innocent Palestinians.

But she declined to say whether the United States would restrict or stop arms deliveries to Israel if Netanyahu ignored Biden's insistence and continued operations in Rafah without civilian security barriers.

We have not made any decision on this at this stage, but I can tell you that I am very concerned about the fact that there are up to 1.5 million people in Rafah, most of whom are people displaced because they have fled their homes. , thinking they would be in a safe place, she said.

I am very worried about where they would go and what they would do.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/17/kamala-harris-trump-russia-congress-ukraine-israel-palestinians

