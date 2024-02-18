



In a recent article, Times columnist David Smith argued that despite Brexit, Britain is moving closer to Europe in terms of trade. This claim is completely inaccurate and is based on a misreading and over-emphasis on some trends for 2023. There are actually two clear long-term trends in UK trade. The EU's share of UK goods exports is decreasing and its share of services is increasing. This is the UK's total export volume. Both are reducing the importance of the EU as a market for British businesses, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming decades.

In a recent article in the Times, David Smith argued that recent trade data showed that the UK was moving closer to Europe despite Brexit. He argued that this was the result of the inexorable pull of economic gravity, with the pretext that the UK should abandon its commitment to an independent trade policy and instead seek a closer trade deal with the EU.

Smith's argument is another example of pro-Remain authors seizing on small pieces of information and misinterpreting them to further their agenda. Indeed, the long-term trajectory of UK trade has been moving away from the EU, and this trend is likely to continue in the coming decades.

There are two main components to the long-term shift in the direction of UK trade away from the EU.

The first is that the EU's share of UK goods exports is falling, a trend that began in the early 2000s. In 2002, the EU accounted for more than 60% of UK goods exports, but by 2022 this figure had fallen to 45%. This comes as Britain's exports of EU goods have largely remained flat, while exports to non-EU countries have increased by 90%.

The share of UK goods exports to the EU rose to 47% in 2023, although small year-on-year fluctuations are not uncommon and in this case appear to have been driven by erratic fluctuations in goods (exports fell by $19 billion). last year). Excluding oil and irregularities, the share of goods exports to the EU declined in 2023 (Chart 1).

Source: ONS

Importantly, ironically, this decline is likely to continue for years to come because the gravitational effect that Smith and others are obsessed with is steadily weakening. Distance is one thing and remains relatively unchanged, but some of the economic weight of the gravitational effect is another, and the relative economic weight of the EU in the world economy has and will continue to decline sharply.

In 1973, the EU accounted for about 28% of world GDP, but this share fell to 19% in 2012 and 17% in 2023. The EU is likely to decline, according to the OECD's long-term outlook for various regions of the world economy. This will increase to around 13% in the next 20 years. This is a result of the European Union (EU) growing much more slowly than other countries. The EU's long-term growth rate is expected to be just 1% per year, compared to around 2.5% per year for the rest of the world.

This trend will further reduce the importance of the EU as an export market for the UK. Not only is the EU a slow-growing market, but for every 1% increase in EU GDP, UK exports to the EU increase by around 0.6%, while for every 1% increase in GDP for the rest of the world, UK exports to non-EU increase. do. The country declined by about 0.9%. This magnifies the impact of slower growth in the EU over time. Based on these income elasticities and expected long-term growth rates, the UK's share of EU goods exports is likely to fall to around 39% within 20 years, the lowest share since the 1960s (Chart 2).

Source: ONS, Bank of England * Withdrawal of the UK from the single market and customs union

In reality, the reduction could be even greater, as this calculation does not take into account changes in relative trade costs between EU and non-EU markets due to Brexit. While the costs of trade with the EU have increased (much less than some observers claim), the costs of trade to markets outside the EU are in the process of falling through new trade deals.

This process is likely to take a few years, perhaps a decade or more, to work itself out, but it could mean that the new natural or equilibrium share of Britain's goods exports to the EU could be as low as 33-35% in the long term. (Interestingly, the share of exports to Europe and North Africa was around 37% in 1914, when the region's share of world GDP was much higher than it is today.

A second trend that will reduce the EU's share of UK exports over the long term is the increasing share of services in total UK exports.

In 1997, services were 31% of UK exports, rising to 54% in 2023. This big change will also reduce the EU's share of UK overall exports, as services exports will be heavily tilted towards non-EU countries. The EU's share of UK services exports in 2023 will be just 36%, and this is also falling from 42% in the early 2000s (Chart 3). The power of economic gravity has weakened here, and seems to be growing weaker.

Source: ONS

As a result of the two factors outlined above, only 41% of all UK exports of goods and services in 2023 were exported to the EU. This is a decrease from 54% in 2002. Even this may be overstating the extent to which UK businesses depend on end demand from the EU. This is because a significant proportion of UK exports to the EU take the form of components that go into final products to be sold to non-EU countries (e.g. aerospace). Taking these effects into account, the actual share of UK goods exports ultimately destined for EU consumers is probably a few percentage points lower than the headline figures indicate.

On the import side, the EU's share of UK trade is holding up better than exports, although it is still showing a long-term decline, particularly in services. So what impact will this have on the UK’s overall trade structure? In 2023, 47% of the UK's total trade in goods and services (at current prices) was with the EU, the same as in 2019, and despite a slight rise in 2023, the long-term trend continues to be downward. The average share in 2023 was 45% (Chart 4).

Source: ONS

Moreover, as previously mentioned, the 2023 rise appears to be at least partially erratic upon closer inspection. Not only are the UK's exports of irregular goods (mainly gold) fluctuating significantly, but there are some items that look odd on the import side in 2023, including a collapse in electronics imports from non-EU countries.

Given the long-term growth trends in the EU and other countries noted above, the increasing dominance of services in UK exports and changes in relative trade costs, the importance of the EU as a source of demand for UK businesses is expected to decline further in 2020. In a few decades, it may fall to as little as one-third of total demand, or even lower. Against this background, the suggestion that the UK should strengthen its existing trading relationship with the EU to stimulate its economy seems odd, if not outlandish. The focus must clearly be on the wider world.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.briefingsforbritain.co.uk/uks-trade-trajectory-is-clear-it-is-away-from-the-eu/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos