A productivity boom in the United States could explain slowing inflation amid a strong economy





Washington, DCCNN —

Americans are on the verge of a historic economic event: inflation returning completely to normal after a series of severe interest rate hikes without a recession. It's a scenario that analysts call a soft landing.

The substantial progress seen so far may be due to a recent burst of productivity growth.

Strong U.S. productivity last year allowed workers to reap big wage increases without employers having to pass the buck to consumers, at least to a large extent, since they were producing enough in various industries and services to cover these higher labor costs.

In economics, the concept of productivity is essentially what the word itself means in everyday language. If productivity is strong, it means that the American economy is doing more with less, or that it is more productive. As was indeed the case last year, this means that the economy was able to grow at the strong pace of 2023 without fueling inflation.

Productivity is measured by dividing all goods and services produced in the economy by each hour worked. That rate jumped 2.7% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, according to Labor Department data, which is higher than the average over the past two decades. After falling sharply in 2022, productivity rebounded strongly the following year.

Productivity is extremely important to the broader picture of the economy and inflation, which is why whether workers will be more productive is an important question for central banks to consider, Lauren Goodwin told CNN , economist and chief market strategist at New York Life Investments.

There's no definitive reason why productivity rose robustly last year.

A popular theory is that the proliferation of generative artificial intelligence could have made certain task operations more efficient. Researchers say GenAI could be transformative in the world of finance and economics, and perhaps in society in general, similar to the widespread adoption of the Internet at the turn of the century.

But greater productivity gains from GenAI may take time to become a reality, as workers must first be trained on how to use it and companies must figure out how best to integrate GenAI into their processes , said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moodys Analytics. CNN previously.

Another possibility is that businesses became more productive last year in anticipation of a recession that never happened, economists say. The labor market was strong last year, but some large companies still cut costs, including through layoffs. For example, Microsoft, Meta, 3M and Citigroup cut thousands of jobs last year.

Many of those companies that laid off workers because they expected a significant slowdown are now lean and mean, John Min, chief economist at Monex USA, told CNN. But the economy has performed well, translating into higher productivity, supporting higher wage growth and preventing inflation from accelerating.

Last year's productivity boom could also be a combination of all of the above.

It's clear that Federal Reserve officials consider productivity before making policy decisions. Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee told Bloomberg in an interview last year that you can't say anything about wages until you actually know what's happening with productivity.

But the economic indicator is difficult to measure precisely in real time, which is why it rarely moves financial markets each time it is published.

Also being published quarterly, the data is generally subject to heavy revisions and it is difficult to accurately measure service productivity.

The US is primarily a services-based economy rather than manufacturing, so if I count the number of widgets produced per hour it can be pretty accurate, but on the services side it's really hard to know whether the price of a haircut increased because of inflation or because it was a better haircut, Min said.

With 2023 already in the rearview mirror, productivity may have played a role in creating a path to a soft landing.

Still, it may be too early to know whether last year's productivity explosion truly constituted a transformative change in the U.S. economy.

Sometimes, at the very end of a business cycle, productivity can be boosted by cost-cutting measures, said Goodwin of New York Life Investments. Distortions such as reduced working hours can result in very high productivity, but when you look at the bigger picture, companies reduce costs by giving people fewer hours, effectively paying them less. So it's not necessarily that something is going much better for people. the economy.

However, I expect we will see productivity improvements from generative tools, contributing to disinflation over a longer period of time, she said.

