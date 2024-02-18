Trump will leave NATO, Hillary Clinton says, as US commitment in question





Former U.S. President and current Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the press at Mar-a-Lago on February 16, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

MUNICH, Germany NATO members on Saturday assessed the possibility of a US withdrawal from the military alliance if Donald Trump returns to the White House. Hillary Clinton said she would waste no time resigning if re-elected.

Clinton urged delegates to the Munich Security Conference to take her former presidential rival's harsh words “literally and seriously” as concerns grow over the future of the state-led deal -United.

“He will take us out of NATO,” Clinton told attendees during a midday session.

Trump stoked fresh concerns about the United States' commitment to NATO last weekend when he said he would “encourage” Russia to attack any member that failed to meet its spending targets . He has long criticized the alliance's failure to ensure its members meet their obligation to spend 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

Amid such rhetoric, the US Congress in December passed a bill aimed at preventing any US president from unilaterally withdrawing from the alliance without congressional approval.

Republican US Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, on Saturday rejected the idea of ​​a US exit from NATO, saying: “We have answered that question.”

“It would take a two-thirds vote in the US Senate to get out of this, which will never happen,” he told CNBC in Munich.

Clinton, however, said Trump could simply refuse to fund the alliance. “The United States will be there in name only,” she said.

Trump against NATO

Concerns about continued military coordination between the United States and Europe dominated discussions at this year's annual defense summit in Germany, as the specter of a second Trump presidency looms and a controversial aid package for Ukraine is at stake in the US House of Representatives.

On Saturday, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte referred to constant “whining and whining” at the event on the future of NATO under Trump.

“Stop complaining, whining and harassing Trump,” he said.

He was one of many European voices, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, who said Europe must become self-sufficient in the face of a more uncertain future with its closest diplomatic ally.

“No matter what happens in the United States…we have to be able to protect ourselves,” Frederiksen said.

Indeed, Germany's defense minister said his country's commitment to spending 2% of its GDP on defense should be just the beginning, noting that the threshold could rise to 3.5% if necessary.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, however, struck a more optimistic tone on transatlantic coordination, saying he believed the United States would remain “a loyal and committed ally of NATO” no matter what. during the next elections.

“I hope that whatever the outcome of the US elections in November, the United States will remain a staunch and committed NATO ally,” he told CNBC's Silvia Amaro.

“It is in the United States' security interests to have a strong NATO,” he added.

Stoltenberg acknowledged Trump's frustration with member spending, but said “that is changing.” On Wednesday, NATO announced that 18 of the alliance's 31 members would meet the 2% spending target this year.

NATO member countries first committed to minimum spending targets in 2006, but by 2014 only three had reached that threshold.

The alliance will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year at an annual summit in Washington in July.

Senator Risch said he would like to see all members commit to reaching their goal by then.

“Talking about this happening years in the future is not now, and we are still interested in the present moment,” he said. “This is useful for the relationship: everyone keeps the commitments they have made.”

