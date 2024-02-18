American cities where renters' incomes go the furthest





For Shalonda Lucas, living somewhere affordable doesn't mean giving up the perks of a bustling city.

The 39-year-old recruiter lives in Surprise, Arizona, which was named the second best place in the United States for renters to make the most of their income by a recent RentCafe study.

“I love this field so much,” Lucas told CNBC Make It. “Surprise is one of those cities where new businesses are growing that could have more job opportunities, and it's a very diverse city. It continues to grow and expand, and I see a lot of people, even from California, come here.”

Lucas earns around $70,000 a year and pays $1,795 a month in rent. Although Surprise is slightly more expensive than where she previously lived in North Phoenix, Arizona, she says it is well worth the price and she can still enjoy the entertainment and shopping Surprise has to offer.

“It’s very affordable,” Lucas says. “If you're looking for something luxurious, more upscale, and you're looking for a city where you want to retire, Surprise is it.”

Surprise follows Sunnyvale, California, in RentCafe's rankings. In Sunnyvale, high incomes help make the high cost of living affordable for residents. The city's average monthly rent of $3,013 is well above the national average of $1,702, but renters there earn a median income of $145,723, nearly triple the national median of $49,201. among renters, according to RentCafe's analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

In Surprise, the average monthly rent is $1,781, only slightly higher than the national average. But like Sunnyvale, the median annual income for renters is also higher, at $86,236, helping to make it a relatively affordable place to live.

RentCafe's study compared median renter incomes in 189 U.S. cities with local average rent prices to see where renters can get the most bang for their buck. Although the cost of rent is the most important factor in the rankings, it also took into account the local costs of necessities like food, healthcare, transportation and more to rank cities based on their overall affordability.

Here are the top 10 U.S. cities where renters' incomes go the furthest, according to RentCafe.

1. Sunnyvale, California Median household income of renters: $145,723 Average monthly rent: $3,0132. Surprise, Arizona Median household income of renters: $86,236 Average monthly rent: $1,7813. Arlington, Virginia Median household income of renters: $102,710 Average monthly rent: $2,4944. Bethesda, Maryland Median household income of renters: $99,315 Average monthly rent: $2,6845. Alexandria, Virginia Median household income of renters: $89,845 Average monthly rent: $2,0686. Westminster, Colorado Median household income of renters: $75,841 Average monthly rent: $1,8647. Scottsdale, Arizona Median household income of renters: $82,865 Average monthly rent: $2,0848. Round Rock, Texas Median household income of renters: $68,517 Average monthly rent: $1,5749. Plano, Texas Median household income of renters: $76,824 Average monthly rent: $1,786.10. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma Median household income of renters: $54,594 Average monthly rent: $1,117

Although residents in the top spots on the list are able to make the most of their income, this is not the case for many people in the United States. More and more renters are being burdened by the cost of their housing, according to a recent Harvard study. study.

In fact, half of American renters spend more than 30% of their income on rent, according to the study. Experts recommend keeping rental costs at 30% or less of your income to help maintain financial stability.

Do you want to land your dream job in 2024? Take CNBC's new online course How to Ace Your Job Interview to learn what hiring managers are really looking for, body language techniques, what to say and what not to say, and the best way to talk about compensation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/17/us-cities-where-renters-incomes-go-the-furthest.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos