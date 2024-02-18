US warns Avdiivka could fall





By Jaroslav LukivBBC News

'I will die here': Evacuation 'angels' help last frontline city residents flee

The United States has warned that Russia could seize Avdiivka, a key town in eastern Ukraine, scene of some of the fiercest fighting in recent months.

“Avdiivka is at risk of falling under Russian control,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, citing Ukraine's ammunition shortage.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged to do everything to “save as many Ukrainian lives as possible”.

Russian troops advanced to Avdiivka, threatening to encircle it.

The city – which was almost completely destroyed – is seen as a gateway to Donetsk, the Ukrainian regional capital seized by Russian-backed fighters in 2014 and then illegally annexed by Moscow.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

At Thursday's press briefing in Washington, Mr. Kirby said Avdiivka could fall largely “because Ukrainian forces on the ground are running low on artillery ammunition.”

“Russia is sending waves after waves of conscripts to attack Ukrainian positions,” he said.

“And because Congress has not yet passed the supplemental bill, we have not been able to provide Ukraine with the artillery shells it desperately needs to disrupt these Russian assaults.

“Russian forces now reach the Ukrainian trenches at Avdiivka and begin to overwhelm the Ukrainian defenses.”

Earlier this week, the US Senate approved a $95 billion ($75 billion) foreign aid package – including $60 billion for Ukraine – after months of political wrangling, but it faces a battle difficult in the House of Representatives.

Ukraine is extremely dependent on arms supplies from the United States and other Western allies to be able to continue fighting Russia – a much larger military force with an abundance of artillery ammunition.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned Thursday that the United States' failure to approve continued military assistance to Ukraine was already having an impact on the battlefield.

ReutersSmoke rises on an industrial site in Avdiivka on Thursday

In his video address Thursday evening, President Zelensky said: “We are doing everything we can to ensure that our warriors have enough management and technological capabilities to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible. »

On Friday, Mr. Zelensky travels to Berlin and Paris where he is expected to sign security agreements with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A similar agreement on security cooperation was signed between Ukraine and the United Kingdom in January.

On Thursday evening, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavsky admitted that “fierce battles” were taking place “within” Avdiivka.

“We value every piece of Ukrainian territory, but the greatest value and priority for us is the preservation of the life of a Ukrainian soldier,” he said.

Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy acknowledged that Ukrainian troops at Avdiivka were forced to “sometimes move to more advantageous positions… in some places, leaving their positions.”

In its update on Friday, the military headquarters indicated that “the planned reinforcement of units” was underway, as well as “a maneuver of troops in threatened directions”.

Some Ukrainian soldiers privately admitted that the city could fall at any time.

“We are upset,” Ukrainian officer Oleksii, of Ukraine's 110th mechanized brigade in the Avdiivka region, told the BBC earlier this week, standing next to a huge mobile artillery piece as the Russian cannons exploded in the distance.

“Currently we have two shells, but we don't have any [explosive] charges for them so we can't fire them. Right now we are short of shells,” Oleksii said. He suggested the shortage was widespread and was having a dramatic impact on the fighting in Avdiivka.

“We feel a great responsibility that our men are currently fighting in the city, armed only with assault rifles.”

Ukraine's new commander-in-chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, visited the front line in the Avdiivka region this week, acknowledging that the situation there was “difficult.”

He said the Russian army was “not counting losses,” using its troops as cannon fodder.

kyiv says an elite Ukrainian brigade has now been sent to Avdiivka and reserve artillery has been deployed.

In unverified reports, Russian military bloggers said on Thursday that a key Ukrainian defense position in southern Avdiivka – known as Zenit – was now under Moscow's control.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-68313306 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos