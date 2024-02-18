We block 10 people a day: Culture war trolls add to UK vegan restaurant fight | restaurant





When Jim Anderson and his wife, Samantha, opened their vegan restaurant Oak Tree in 2013, they proudly boasted a plant-based menu. Not anymore. The V-word was subject to abuse, so we removed it from menus and social media.

We block up to 10 people a day on social media, Anderson said. We are a restaurant that serves one-of-a-kind cuisine. But for some reason, I felt like the word V-word was driving people crazy, so I deleted it.

It may seem strange that someone would be offended by the sight of chili-fried tofu or lightly mashed cauliflower, but Anderson said online abuse is cruel.

He said the vegan restaurant has become a punching bag for culture war trolls who see it as a threat to ways of life such as transgender rights and Black Lives Matter.

Along with soaring operating costs, the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and a declining appetite for plant-based food, online attacks are the latest challenges facing vegan restaurants in the UK.

Industry experts say the struggling hospitality sector is facing its worst demise after a string of venues either closed or began serving meat to stay open.

Last month a Cheshire cafe announced it would have to add meat to its menu to avoid closure. Last year, vegan fast food chain Oowee closed one of its outlets in Dalston, east London, and said it would put meat on the menu at several other outlets.

Neat Burger, backed by Leonardo DiCaprio and Lewis Hamilton, closed half of its London branches in December. That same month, VBites, a vegan business owned by Heather Mills, went into administration.

Anderson said Oak Tree in the Essex town of Leigh-on-Sea was once one of five or six vegan bistros. Now I was the only one. We've been here since 2013 and are still quietly drumming.

Customers who came to Oak Tree. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

He said Oak Tree, like many other plant-only restaurants, clearly wouldn't have survived if it had opened in 2018 or 2019.

In a sense the struggle is purely economic. Independent restaurants have been hit hard by pressures on living standards, with more than 10,000 closing since the pandemic, equivalent to one in 10 hospitality businesses.

Large chains such as Nandos, Pizza Express, McDonalds and Waganama have focused their efforts on the vegan market as it grew before COVID-19, while smaller stores have already been able to We're competing for a piece of the pie.

But now there may be a shift in tastes and attitudes. Paul Askew, chef-patron and owner of Liverpool's Art School and Barnacle restaurants, said he had seen a huge change in eating habits since the pandemic began.

While demand for vegan and vegetarian food has plummeted, the number of people choosing pescatarian fish and dairy products over meat has increased by 15 to 20 percent, he said.

Potentially very strict vegans may have reassessed the situation because COVID-19 has taught us what has been here for a long time, he said. People seem to be willing to loosen up on strict veganism and indulge in pescatarianism and strange meat dishes.

Industry experts say veganism is experiencing the same phenomenon as organic food before the 2008 financial crisis. In times of economic peril, people prioritize value for money over more ethical but costly food.

Consumer expert Helen Dewdney, better known as Complaining Cow, said: Many people want to reduce their meat intake and become part-time vegetarians or vegans, which in turn means only having a vegan menu. That means fewer and fewer restaurants are offering it. Customers through the door.

Anderson acknowledged that the vegan boom has plateaued. Veganism has been very popular for a while, but people's priorities may have changed with the onset of COVID-19, he said.

Skip past newsletter promotions

Recipes, seasonal meal ideas and restaurant reviews from all the star chefs. Get the best food writing delivered to you every week

Privacy Policy: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. Please see our privacy policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to secure our website, which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

After newsletter promotion

Anderson said he's still here quietly drumming. Photo: Martin Godwin/The Guardian

A YouGov survey, which has tracked the proportion of the UK population eating a plant-based diet since 2019, found that the proportion of plant-based diets has fallen from 3% to 2% over the past year. But separate research from comparison site Finder.com last month found the number of vegetarians in the UK had risen by 1.1 million in the past 12 months.

One trend is clear. Fewer vegans will choose to eat out, and restaurants will have to decide whether to put meat on their menus or close their doors for good.

Kate Nicholls, CEO of UKHospitality, said she was seeing a shift from plant-based to plant-based diets. Companies are moving toward more varied menus and experimenting with plant-based proteins in meat dishes as a way to maintain the appeal of vegetarianism, she said.

Clive Black, retail analyst at investment group Shore Capital, said the plant-based food market was growing gradually. But the reality is that too many people thought it would be a bigger market than it actually was.

vegetarian restaurant

Flower Burger The Italian vegan burger chain opened its first branch in London in May 2021, with plans to open more than 40 restaurants across the UK. A second site opened in Brighton in late 2021, but both closed in September 2023.

The Knit Burger chain, backed by Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio, closed half of its London restaurants late last year after posting a loss of $7.9 million in 2022. It said growth was hampered by several black swan events last year, including soaring inflation and costs. Crisis of life.

Oowee Vegan Bristol-born Oowee Vegan closed a branch in Dalston, east London, in May and said last week it would expand its meat stores. Co-founder Charlie Watson said: To achieve big numbers you have to offer options to sell your meat. Especially if it's a 100% plant-based product, you're going to have a hard time. Most places offer good vegan menus, so friendship groups that include both vegetarians and meat-eaters can easily find a place that caters to both.

Greens Last month one of Manchester's most popular vegetarian restaurants, owned by celebrity chef Simon Rimmer, closed for the final time, citing rising costs. “We can’t make it work anymore,” said Rimmer, who has boasted about the fearsome carnivore since opening in 1990. My landlord increased my rent by 35%. The cost of food and staff along with increased power made it impossible for us to continue.

Honest Burger national chain opened vegan site V Honest in London's Covent Garden in January 2022 and added meat to the menu six months later. The company, which has dozens of stores across the UK, offers four vegan dishes on its regular menu, which are more expensive than the meat options.

V Rev Manchester V Rev, one of Manchester's first and most popular vegan restaurants, closed in December 2022. V Rev owner Dominic Moss blamed huge costs and a decline in lunchtime trading. I think hospitality has taken a huge hit over the last few years and unless you're part of a chain or really deep in money, it's only going to get more and more difficult, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/food/2024/feb/17/we-block-10-people-a-day-culture-war-trolls-add-to-uk-vegan-restaurants-struggles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos