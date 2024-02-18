The sailor who stoked Japanese resentment against the United States





By Nicholas Yong and Ian Tang BBC News

Provided photo: Ridge Alkonis smiling, sitting with his family in a car after his release.

When the Ridge Alkonis story first broke on May 29, 2021, it did not initially attract much attention in Japan.

The American naval officer had killed two Japanese citizens in a car accident during a trip to Mount Fuji. The victims were an 85-year-old woman and her 54-year-old son-in-law.

After pleading guilty to negligent driving, Alkonis was sentenced to three years in prison in October 2021. In his defense, U.S. Navy doctors said he was suffering from acute mountain sickness at the time of the accident. He was transferred to the United States last December.

Alkonis, stationed at the Yokosuka naval base south of Tokyo, is just the latest U.S. service member to run into legal trouble. Since the signing of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) in 1960 – authorizing the deployment of US military forces to the country – hundreds of criminal cases involving US military personnel have taken place.

Then, on Jan. 13, a celebratory tweet from CNN anchor Jake Tapper — accompanied by a photo of a smiling Alkonis, 36, with his wife and three children — about “tremendous, breaking news ” shook the Japanese public.

Tapper wrote: “This morning, the U.S. Parole Board ordered the full parole and immediate unsupervised release of Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis. »

Getty ImagesSupporters of Ridge Alkonis, led by his wife, led a successful pressure campaign in the United States for his release

Few people in Japan knew that Alkonis's wife, Brittany, and her advocates had led a successful pressure campaign in the United States for his release. US President Joe Biden hugged Brittany Alkonis during the 2022 State of the Union address, while Vice President Kamala Harris raised the issue with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Utah Senator Mike Lee also actively lobbied for Alkonis, tagging Mr. Kishida in several tweets. Upon his release, he even tweeted: “Japan owes the family – and the United States – an apology.”

Online outrage in Japan was pronounced. “Why are you celebrating?” asked one of them.

Another wrote in response to Mr Lee's tweet: “Did he and his family apologize (to) the families of these Japanese victims in the first place?”

Despite public anger and some Japanese media coverage, neither government has publicly commented on the matter. Professor James D. Brown of Temple University told the BBC that Japanese politicians or the mainstream media had little incentive to amplify the story.

“To do so would further damage U.S.-Japan relations at a time when it is widely recognized in Japan that, despite its inequities, the alliance with the United States remains essential to Japan's security,” he said. -he declared, adding that such an alliance these affairs are “unquestionably harmful”.

Despite the “clear frustration” with the outcome of the Alkonis case, Jeffrey Hall of Kanda University of International Studies added: “There is a sense of resignation among many Japanese that their America's powerful allies do not treat them as equals and never will. The Alkonis incident highlights that even when parties and presidents change in the United States, this sense of inequality persists. »

An unequal relationship Getty Images Protests demanding the withdrawal of US bases are commonplace in Okinawa

Latent resentment toward the U.S. military presence in Japan is a long-standing theme dating back to the military occupation of Japan after World War II. At the end of the war, the American occupiers rewrote Japan's constitution to make it a pacifist one and reduced the emperor to a symbolic figurehead.

There are approximately 54,000 U.S. military personnel stationed at 120 bases across Japan, including 32 in Okinawa alone. The prefecture also hosts nearly 30,000 troops, while its proximity to Taiwan makes it vital for the United States to respond to any Chinese invasion of the self-ruled island.

Nowhere in Japan is discontent with the U.S. military presence more clear than in Okinawa, where U.S. occupation did not end until 1972, two decades after the rest of Japan. The Koza riot of 1970, during which thousands of Okinawans clashed with military police, is even commemorated in a museum.

Retired Takashi Asato, 70, has vivid memories of growing up in 1960s Okinawa, with fighter jets constantly flying overhead and tanks and military trucks blocking the road. “Most of the beautiful sandy beaches were reserved for the exclusive use of the U.S. military – no entry was allowed to the premises. Foreign residences were surrounded by fences and had large grassy yards for U.S. military families. ”

Mr. Asato, who often transported American troops to the bases as a bus driver, added: “There were many complex economic and cultural relationships between Okinawans and American troops, but it was a mutually beneficial relationship. »

Anger in Okinawa

An opinion poll last year found that 70 percent of Okinawans believe the concentration of U.S. bases there is “unfair.” And despite a virulent anti-base movement, which often organizes demonstrations to demand their withdrawal, this same poll indicates that more and more young people are resigned to the American military presence.

However, many are concerned about the noise and environmental pollution caused by military deployments. Incidents of drunkenness involving U.S. military personnel are common, while sexual violence against women has also occurred. Few have forgotten the infamous 1995 incident, in which three soldiers raped a 12-year-old Okinawan girl, sparking protests that lasted for months.

When such incidents occur, US bases are often temporarily closed to prevent contact with the local population, so as not to further escalate tensions. Senior U.S. military officials will also meet with the governor to apologize.

Getty ImagesUS military presence in Japan accepted by many as inevitable

Asked about the Alkonis case, Yui Tamura, a 24-year-old university student, told the BBC she found Tapper's tweet “extremely shocking.” But she shares Mr. Asato's view that the basics are “inevitable.”

She added: “However, when fighter jets fly by with a noise so loud that the air shakes, and when the precious ocean is reclaimed to build new bases, I feel like the people of Okinawa are ignored.”

Geopolitical needs

The ongoing threat from North Korea, combined with an increasingly assertive China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, means that US bases are not going away. It also resulted in what was once unthinkable: Japan's largest military buildup since World War II, with a doubling of defense spending.

Its pacifist constitution has even been reinterpreted to allow its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to assist the forces of a foreign country in situations where the survival and security of Japan or those of its citizens are in danger.

Despite the discontent of many Japanese, the United States therefore remains “irreplaceable” as Japan's main ally, Professor Brown said.

Professor Hall believes the US-Japan alliance is stronger than ever. “The security situation around Japan is so serious that Japanese leaders would prefer to ignore (issues like Alkonis) and continue moving forward with plans to increase military cooperation with the United States and other common-law states. same ideas.”

But Professor Brown warns that such cases could eventually have harmful consequences. “Those who oppose the Japan-U.S. alliance, including North Korea, China and Russia, should rejoice when the United States acts with such arrogant indifference to its ally's concerns . This is a gift to the adversaries of the United States and Japan.”

