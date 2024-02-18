The Masked Singer UK has revealed its 2024 winners.





Masked Singer UK spoilers ahead.

Season 5 of The Masked Singer UK concludes this evening (February 17). This means there is finally a winner.

After weeks and weeks of jaw-dropping celebrity unmasking, the final three remaining contestants were Cricket, Piranha, and Bigfoot, and the panel was watching them more closely than ever. Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and special guest Rob Brydon.

Piranha, who beat Cricket and Bigfoot to become this year's champion in a studio audience vote, turned out to be McFly's Danny Jones.

Rita said, “You have one of the best voices I've ever heard. Like Danny, I'd like to release an album this year,” while Rob quipped about his band: “If we've learned anything, it's time to ditch those losers. They've been holding you back!”

Delighted with winning the competition, Danny continued: “I had an amazing time. I can escape from here and become a piranha and sing this song.

“I learned a lot. Just being on this show helped me sing higher. It’s amazing that my tone has improved! I’m so happy. Thank you for making me a champion.”

Early in the final, soul singer Lemar Obika of 'If There's Any Justice' lifted Cricket's head, and all five panelists correctly guessed his identity.

“It was absolutely fantastic!” We praised Rob for responding to rumors of a Gavin & Stacey revival today.

Reflecting on his The Masked Singer experience, Lemar told the panel: “I thought it would be fun, but she was more fun than I could have imagined.

“I’m a fan of the show anyway, but it was really fun just to express myself in different songs that people wouldn’t expect.”

Meanwhile, Bigfoot, who finished as runner-up in 2024, was revealed to be The Last Leg co-host Alex Brooker, despite denying the rumor just a few days ago.

He said after the release, “It was the most fun. I love this show, my daughters love this show too.”

“I love that character and I love Bigfoot. As soon as I was asked to do this character I said, 'I want it to be something cute and cuddly that my kids will love,' so I'm going to really miss him.”

The Masked Singer airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

